iPhone users are about to get a brilliant free Apple Watch upgrade

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There's no doubt that Apple has one of the best integrated ecosystems in the current technology market. Sure, you might only have an iPhone. Or maybe you just prefer the way a MacBook works. But when you combine them, and the other devices from the brand, things get even better.

Functionality like AirDrop makes it effortless to move files between devices. You can even copy and paste between devices. The whole thing just works.

When it comes to the Apple Watch, it's most closely intertwined with the iPhone. And it's about to become even more so.

Currently, the Apple Watch has a really useful feature called Find My iPhone. If you're unaware, that basically makes your phone sing like an air raid siren. It's great for finding it if you've misplaced it.

Now, that same functionality will work in reverse. In iOS 17, users will be able to ping their Apple Watch from their iPhone, to locate it when they don't have eyes on it. The setting can be found in the Control Centre, making it quick and easy to use.

It's a solid upgrade for those who use both devices. It's such a simple feature to include, but it could make a big difference to the overall usability of the system.

To work, both devices need to be within Bluetooth range. If they aren't you'll need to ping it from within the Find My app. That's been a feature for a while now. It will work whether the device is locked or unlocked.

If you've already got iOS 17 installed on your device – you can get it now on the developer beta – it's really easy to install the feature. Simply head to Settings and hit Control Centre. From there, you'll need to find the Ping My Watch feature and tap the plus icon next to it. It should then appear in the Control Centre when you swipe down from the top right.

Personally, I'm really excited by this feature. I've been vocally unimpressed with my Apple Watch SE on a number of occasions in the past. But that could all change. There's a number of new features which have impressed me in WatchOS 10, and this certainly joins that pack.