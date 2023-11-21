iPhone 16 Pro tipped for big camera, display and battery upgrades

A flurry of new iPhone 16 rumours are predicting big things for Apple's most expensive iPhones: the Pro models have been tipped to get multiple significant upgrades to their cameras, to their displays and to their batteries too.

Let's start with the cameras. Respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has doubled down on his prediction that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will both get the tetraprism telephoto zoom lens, which is only currently available in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. That lens delivers 5x optical zoom and having used it for a while now I can attest that it's well worth having.

The lens didn't make it into the iPhone 15 Pro because it was apparently too bulky, but Kuo has previously reported that Apple had solved that particular problem. And it's not the only redesign that Apple is apparently undertaking for its 2024 Pro and Pro Max.

What's coming in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

In addition to the redesigned camera setup, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are also predicted to get a new graphene-based heat management solution. That doesn't sound very exciting, I know, but thermal management is crucial in smartphone design to ensure that you can get the most power from your processor without melting your phone, or at least being locked out of it until it cools down. The redesigned battery is also reportedly 2.5% larger – again, not exciting but useful – and may be following the lead of the Apple Watch Series 7 by moving from black foil to metal battery casings, again for better heat dissipation.

Some reports also suggest that the Pro is going to get bigger, increasing its screen from around 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches. That size increase may be to make room for the zoom lens, or that might just be a coincidence. The reported screen sizes are 6.27 inches for the Pro and 6.86 inches for the Pro Max.

So far these rumours are uncorroborated, so the usual pinch of salt is recommended. However, they do sound fairly credible, and the zoom lens prediction in particular seems highly likely.