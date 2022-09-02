iPhone 14 Pro news, rumours, release date, price and specs

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best smartphones of recent years, and for many of us, the ultimate choice in the iPhone range. More powerful than the standard model and less expensive than the iPhone Pro Max, it's arguably the most desirable of Apple's iPhones – and a new version, the iPhone 14 Pro, is just days away.

In this round-up, we'll tell you everything you need to know about Apple's next Pro iPhone, which is up against stiffer competition than ever thanks to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Sony Xperia 1 IV. And from the leaks we've seen so far, it looks like the iPhone 14 Pro could raise the bar once more. The iPhone 14 Pro will be a significant upgrade over the iPhone 13, and a step up from the standard iPhone 14 too. In fact, it could well be Apple's best phone until the iPhone 15 makes an appearance next year.

iPhone 14 Pro key info and price

All versions of the iPhone 14 including the Pro are expected to launch on 7 September 2022, with a rumoured starting price of £779 / $779 for the standard model. We don't know the iPhone 14 Pro price yet but the current model starts at £949 / $999 and multiple rumours say it'll be more expensive this year due to its more advanced, and expensive, camera components. The prediction is an extra £100/$100 on the Pro price.

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to have a 120Hz ProMotion display for super-smooth visuals and with always-on capability to display Home Screen widgets. The rear cameras are believed to have 48MP main sensors this time around.

And something else to look out for this year, according to the rumour mill: the introduction of a hardware subscription service, so you're effectively renting your smartphone rather than buying it.

Apple has now confirmed its event for 7th September 2022, which is almost definitely when it will announce the iPhone 14 in all four versions. As with previous launches, the event will be broadcast live from Apple Park and shown live online on the Apple Website, Apple TV and YouTube.

September is the month when Apple traditionally ships its new iPhones too, but the iPhone 12 handsets didn't appear until October 2020, with delays most likely caused by the ongoing pandemic and global chip shortage, both of which put pressure on Apple's regular supply chain.

With pandemic lockdowns continuing in China, where the bulk of the iPhone manufacturing is done, there have been concerns that the iPhone 14 ship date could get pushed back – but now it would seem that everything is still on schedule for September.

iPhone 14 Pro specifications

Those in the know say that we should expect a brand new A16 Bionic processor powering in the iPhone 14 Pro, and the most recent rumours say that the A16 chip will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are expected to stick with last year's A15 Bionic CPU. It would be the first time Apple has made a move like that, but it might mean cheaper pricing for the handsets with the older processor.

It's also a strategy that Apple is expected to stick with for future iPhones, according to a well-placed analyst. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 ranges might also offer a two-tier choice in terms of the internal chipset.

In terms of RAM, 8GB is likely for the iPhone 14 Pro (up from 6GB on the iPhone 13 Pro). Starting storage is expected to be 128GB, but unconfirmed reports of a new 2TB model have been dismissed by reputable sources; we'd expect the iPhone Pro to top out at 1TB of storage.

iPhone 14 Pro design

The big news in terms of the design of the iPhone 14 is that we think it's going to get rid of the iconic display notch – or at least the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will. You can see screens for all four models here.

The more expensive iPhones will instead feature a circular cut out and a pill-shaped cut out to house the selfie camera, the Face ID technology and so on. An under-display camera will have to wait for another year.

The pill-shaped cutouts will become a single notch in operation and will house the lights indicating that the microphone or camera is live.

It's worth emphasising that this design shift is only expected to apply to the Pro and Pro Max models, based on well-placed sources in the industry, so the notch won't be going away completely: it'll still be in place on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max.

Concept artists have been exploring what exactly this pill-shaped cut out might look like. The video mockup below, put together by talented designer 4RMD, gives you some idea.

The same source has a few ideas when it comes to colours as well, with Silver, Graphite, Gold, Midnight Green, Sierra Blue and Product (RED) the ones predicted for the iPhone 14 range. We'd expect the Pro to stick with the more muted colour options, as it did with the iPhone 13.

If you want another concept video, check out the one from graphic designer Parvez Khan, which you can view below. This takes all the design rumours that we've heard to date and puts them into one stylishly rendered package.

We've also seen a rather interesting mock up of what the pill-shaped cut out might look like from a developer on Twitter. If Apple produces something along these lines then we're all for it.

Some CAD designs for the new phones have also leaked out (see below), perhaps giving us the best idea yet of what the circle and pill cut outs might look like on an actual screen. It's going to make the Pro models look substantially different.

What we're not expected to get this time around is a folding iPhone. While it's thought that Apple does have a foldable smartphone in development at the prototype stage, we're unlikely to see it break cover in 2022.

One other little snippet of info we've heard in terms of design is that the SIM card might be going away. It could be eSIMs only for the iPhone 14 series and future handsets from Apple.

Another potential change possibly in the pipeline is a switch away from Lightning to USB-C for the data and charging port, following the lead of the iPad Pro. If it happens, this might only apply to the Pro and Pro Max models though – or it might get pushed back to the iPhone 15.

iPhone 14 Pro display

We're expecting the display sizes to stay the same: 6.1 inches for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

One tidbit we've heard is that the 120Hz ProMotion capabilities – currently exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max – will be coming to all four iPhone 14 models, for more fluid visuals. Even if that's not correct, it's definitely going to be in the iPhone Pro: Apple won't give its Pro iPhone a display downgrade.

Another exciting addition to the iPhone this year could be an always-on display in the Pro and the Pro Max models. The new iOS 16 Home Screen widgets have clearly been designed with that in mind.

The iPhone 13 Pro camera. (Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 14 Pro camera

Multiple credible sources report a move to 48MP resolution for the Pro and Pro Max models alongside a periscope lens that could significantly improve the iPhone's optical zoom capabilities. That's a big jump from the 12MP sensor and 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, one of the most well-respected analysts in the Apple business has said that all four iPhone 14 models will get improved selfie cameras, with autofocus being added and the aperture getting lowered (which means more light can be let in). And now it looks like LG Innotek will be supplying the new front-facing camera unit.

Apple usually spends a lot of time focusing on camera upgrades at its Apple launch events, so expect the same again with the iPhone 14 Pro, with numerous hardware and software improvements likely.

iPhone 14 Pro battery

When it comes to battery capacity, we believe the iPhone 14 Pro could come packing a 5,000mAh battery, which is a substantial (and perhaps overly optimistic) jump up from the 3,095mAh battery capacity of the iPhone 13 Pro; a more recent leak suggests that actually, the battery capacities are going to stay largely the same this year. Hopefully, with some software optimisation wizardry, Apple is going to be able to improve battery life anyway.

Apple is usually coy when it comes to revealing the specs of the batteries inside its iPhones, and because it has full control over the software as well as the hardware of its devices, Apple is able to get more battery life out of relatively small battery capacities. Expect that to be the case again in 2022.

iPhone 14 Pro software



There isn't much mystery when it comes to the software that the iPhone 14 is going to be running: it'll come with iOS 16 out of the box, the follow-up to the iOS 15 release that was pushed out last year.

We've been using the beta versions of the OS and it's stable, solid and packed with useful features including a revamped lock screen with a lot more customisations on offer and some improvements to privacy and Apple's own apps, such as Maps and Messages – with the latter giving users the opportunity to unsend messages within a certain time frame and to edit messages.