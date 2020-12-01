Fully PORT-FREE iPhone 13 is the finishing blow Samsung Galaxy S21 did not see coming

For quite some time, iPhone fans have been speculating that the iPhone 13 might finally be the first fully portless smartphone. Now, however, recent developments with the iPhone 12 are suggesting that this rumour may in fact become reality next year.

The speculation on this topic at present focuses on the introduction of MagSafe , a major move forward for the portless concept, which could very well serve as the tool which allows Apple to remove ports from its iPhones forever. Indeed, Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech recently reiterated the claim that at least one portless iPhone 13 will be coming in 2021.

Prosser first made this claim back in May of this year, and according to him, nothing has changed with regards Apple’s current plans. At the time, quashing rumours of USB-C compatibility for the iPhone 13, he stated that one portless iPhone would be coming sometime in 2021.

It’s easy to see why Apple would want to move to portless iPhones. Aside from the clear aesthetic reasons, it would facilitate the removal of unnecessary cables and wires as much as possible from its auxiliary products. Indeed, the company has been moving in this direction for some time, but a full shift to portless phones hasn’t emerged just yet.

When it comes to the iPhone 13, a lack of ports isn't the only new feature Prosser has predicted. He has also said that the upcoming smartphone will feature a 120Hz display and suggested that it may possibly include a fingerprint reader as well.

If Prosser is correct, the shift to portless devices will start next year with at least one iPhone 13 model, facilitated by MagSafe. This should mean an end to speculation about alternative port options for iPhones (such as compatibility with USB-C, for example); if a complete shift away from ports is the end goal, such additions would be rather counter-intuitive.