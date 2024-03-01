Instant Brands’ new coffee makers are perfect for cold brew fans

QUICK SUMMARY Instant Brands releases four coffee brewing appliances for the first time in the UK. The new range from Instant Brands includes a cold brewer, drip coffee makers and a milk frother, to take your coffee, and hot and cold beverages to the next level.

Small appliances manufacturer, Instant Brands has just launched a new collection of coffee makers and accessories for the first time in the UK. The four new coffee appliances cater to coffee enthusiasts and non-coffee drinkers, but particularly to those who enjoy cold brew.

Chances are you’ve heard of Instant Brands because of its popular range of Instant Pot multi-cookers and air fryers. But now, the company is moving away from the best multi-cookers and expanding into coffee machines, which cold brew and hot coffee drinkers are sure to love.

Its four coffee maker line-up includes the Instant Cold Brewer, the instant 12-Cup Infusion Brew, the Instant 10-Cup Grind and Brew, and the Instant Frother Station. All machines come with clever customisable features, so you can completely personalise your brewing and grinding strengths to suit your preferences.

In my opinion, the product that people will probably be most excited about is the Instant Cold Brewer. Using FlashExtract technology, the Instant Cold Brewer makes the perfect cold brew that’s never been heated in just 20 minutes. With its unique design and brewing methods, it can also be used to make infused water and iced tea by adding loose tea leaves, fruit and herbs.

Next up is the Instant 12-Cup Infusion Brew which will appeal to offices or people who love to have multiple cups of coffee throughout the day. It uses pre-infuse technology to extract a deeper flavour for your coffee beans and just like a drip coffee maker, it has a warming plate to keep your coffee at the perfect temperature. It can make up to 12 coffees in ten minutes and has a 24-hour timer so you can set it to make your coffee as soon as you wake up in the morning.

(Image credit: Instant Brands)

A similar take on this is the Instant 10-Cup Grind and Brew which comes with a built-in burr grinder for you to grind your own beans. It comes with five grind settings and three brew strengths, so you get more control over the coffee-making process.

Finally, you can’t have coffee without milk and that’s where the Instant Frother Station comes in. This milk frother can froth milk quickly and to your exact requirements, with its three temperatures and three froth settings. It can also be used in a similar way to the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser so you can even make your own hot chocolate.

This launch marks the first time that Instant Brands will offer coffee makers to its UK market, and with prices starting from just £69.99, I expect many people will be excited to get their hands on an Instant coffee machine.