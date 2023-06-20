Insta360 teases new 'tiny' action camera – could it be the GO 3?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Insta360, well-known for their 360° action cameras, just teased a new product on their social channels, calling it "The Tiny Revolution." And we all know what this means: the next generation of dinky POV cam, possibly the Insta360 GO 3, is coming! But what is that silhouette in the background?

Insta360 loves to tease their new products, and judging by the reception of the Insta360 Flow teaser they did a few months ago, the approach seems to be working quite nicely, generating a lot of interest among fans of the brand. Their latest teaser image shows what looks eerily similar to the Insta360 GO 2 hidden behind a thumb.

In case you don't know, the Insta360 GO series is an ultra-portable action camera enabling you to do first-person view footage easier than even the best GoPros, thanks to its compact form factor. The GO 2 is well-loved by many content creators as it's cheaper than the best action cams and can be mounted on practically anything you can think of, including pets, cars, bikes, etc.

A post shared by Insta360 United Kingdom (@insta360_uk) A photo posted by on

Being so small, the Insta360 Go 2 wasn't without caveats, of course. Battery life on the little cam was modest at best, and the clamshell-style charging case's small screen made controls a bit awkward. Plus, running the Go 2 out of the charging case for a long time caused it to overheat.

We don't know anything about the new camera apart from what is visible on the teaser image, and that admittedly isn't much to go on. The most intriguing detail is the rectangular object behind the thumb. It seems to be a silhouette of a 'proper' action cam, but what this means concerning the GO 3 remains a mystery.

We see an LED at the front and two buttons, or a button at the top and a wheel at the side of the action cam. Would the Insta360 GO 3 come as a hybrid unit, with the little camera acting as lens? Insta360 is no stranger to modular devices; just look at the top-rated Insta360 One RS Twin Edition action camera, sporting an interchangeable lens construction.

We won't have to wait too long to find out what the new product will look like. As well as showing the two devices, the teaser image also reveals the date the new product will be unveiled: 27 June 2023, 9 AM EDT, which is 2 PM GMT and 1 PM CET. For more info, visit Insta360's website.