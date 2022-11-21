Insane Black Friday Deal at Amazon drops $200 off the MacBook Air – hurry!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A good Black Friday Apple deal is hard to come by, seeing as the brand is notorious for being stingy on their discounts. Amazon, however, is offering an unbeatable Black Friday deal on the MacBook Air you should definitely take advantage of before it's gone.

On sale for $799 (opens in new tab), the 2020 Apple MacBook Air is hands down one of the best laptop deals of the season. Usually running at $1,000, Amazon's Black Friday deal takes 20% off this premium machine and brings it down to a much more friendly price tag.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1 13" 8GB RAM 256GB SSD: was $999 now $799 (20% off - $200 savings!) (opens in new tab) A solid MacBook Air deal is hard to come by, so for Amazon to be offering $200 off this premium machine is unheard of. Grab one now if you've been in the market for a new Apple laptop, this one won't last long!

As far as MacBooks go, the 2020 Apple MacBook Air is hands down the best all-around performer for those looking for a good machine. It offers impressive power and performance, fantastic battery life and a great screen all for a somewhat reasonable price tag.

Now that it's $200 off, it's a must buy for Apple fans (and non-Apple fans) looking to grab a MacBook cheap.

There's a reason this thing got a perfect 5-star review over at T3's Apple MacBook Air review (opens in new tab) – multiple reasons to be exact. Aside from being the first MacBook to use Apple's proprietary M1 chip, it brought forth a new generation of MacBook's that surpassed most laptops of it's caliber by a long shot.

An impressively clear and detailed screen makes it perfect for content creation and photo editing, taking full advantage of the M1 chip to deliver unprecedented power and performance for a laptop at this price.

Simply put, it's one of the best laptops (opens in new tab) for the price right now and it'd be a crime to miss out on this one if you've been eyeing one. Jump on this deal at Amazon right now if you've got the green, it won't be around long.

