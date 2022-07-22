Indiana Jones and the Elden Ring is the greatest crossover we never knew we needed

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ever wondered what it would be like if Indiana Jones decided to go after the Elden Ring? Well, thanks to a new crossover video that sees the plucky archaeologist (famously played by Harrison Ford) venture to The Lands Between, you no longer have to.

The impressive project was created by YouTuber eli_handle_b.wav (opens in new tab), a channel that specialises in transporting movie characters into different video games, such as RoboCop in Cyberpunk 2077, Austin Powers in Mass Effect and Walter White into Half-Life 2. The latest of which looks to top the lot, though, already making waves across social media.

During Indiana Jones and the Elden Ring, we see the beloved character being chased by the Tree Sentinel, riding on horseback with a Walking Mausoleum in the backdrop, deciphering messages, gunning down an invader, and much, much more. It's a fantastic way to spend 67 seconds and quite possibly my favourite thing on the web this year.

Check out the amazing crossover video below:

Since being uploaded to YouTube, the video has garnered over 44,000 views and has generated 30,000-plus upvotes on Reddit (opens in new tab) alone (at the time of writing). The Elden Ring community has unsurprisingly fully embraced the effort with numerous awards and huge praise shared.

Elden Ring launched globally in February this year, going on to become one the most critically revered games of all time and selling approximately 13.4 million copies. Naturally, there is huge appetite for a sequel, even if developer FromSoftware has yet to confirm anything. One journalist and insider believes Elden Ring 2 is already in the works , so fingers crossed it actually happens.

T3's Elden Ring review said that the game: "combines the addictive combat of FromSoftware's Souls genre with the deep lore that George R. R. Martin has reaped with Game of Thrones for an experience that fans of each will devour". In the meantime, we can all enjoy Indy's latest escapade. I'm personally looking forward to the sequel – Indiana Jones and the Ring Fit Adventure.

Elden Ring is available to play across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.