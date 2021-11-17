Fitbit deals never go out of style in the Black Friday sales and Amazon already has not one but two of the best Fitbit Versa deals ever. The one that caught my eye is on the Versa 3, which is hugely successful but also quite underrated in some ways. A lot of people don't appreciate quite how accurate its GPS and heart-rate tracking are, nor how effective the combination of activity tracking and more intense 'Active Zone Minutes' is, if you are trying to get fit – or fitter. Its blend of good looks, useful features and loooooong battery life also make it arguably the second best smartwatch you can buy, behind Apple's.

Today, it's at the lowest price Amazon has ever sold it for (not including 3rd party sellers).

• Buy the Fitbit Versa 3 for £155 at Amazon – was £200, saving you £45 (23%)

Alternatively, if you are some kind of cheapskate skank who likes buying old gear, Amazon also has this equally handy Versa 2 deal. Sure, in terms of money off and percentage saving on. RRP, the Versa 2 is among the best Black Friday deals, but it is old. This cheap Versa 3 deal is where it's at, for me.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 3

(Image credit: Fitbit)

With up to six days of battery life per charge, you've got plenty of time to enjoy all the Versa 3's fitness and smartwatch features. With pretty strong, built-in GPS, surprisingly accurate heart-rate tracking and the ability to track metrics from steps taken (basic) to a VO2 Max estimate (quite advanced), it's all the fitness watch a lot of people will ever need. Certainly, you could buy a Garmin running watch and track your cadence and recovery time and whatnot, but do you really need to know those kind of things?

The Versa 3 is also among the most in-depth sleep tracking watches, if you're one of those people who likes to keep a close eye on their non-waking hours.

Versa 3 comes with a 3-month free trial of Fitbit Premium, which enhances its sleep and fitness tracking further and adds a wealth of guided fitness and wellness plans. When it launched, Premium was a bit crap, but Fitbit has now built it into something verging on essential, in my opinion – it even lets you 'Workout With Will' (Smith) nowadays. Who could resist that?

If you find you agree with that assessment after your three-month trial, you can carry on with Premium for £80 per year or £8 per month.

The Versa 3 is also a good-looking and versatile – or Versa-tile – smartwatch, thanks to the addition of Fitbit Pay for your groceries and a reasonably good notifications system for everything else in your life. It's very wearable and far more attractive than Fitbit's various bands, such as the Charge and Inspire series.

The battery life is way better than what you'll get from any Apple or Android smartwatch, and while the screen automatically dims itself to save battery, it wakes fairly reliably when you turn your wrist towards you to view it. Or you can prod at the home button on the left.

Overall, while the Fitbit Sense has a slightly nicer design and some extra features – an ECG and 'stress tester' that are of frankly limited usefulness – the Versa 3 is still a highly desirable fitness watch, and much better value for money. Especially at this price.

Fitbit Versa 2: was £199.99, now £109.99 at Amazon Fitbit Versa 2: was £199.99, now £109.99 at Amazon

Boasting a 6+ days battery life, and a saving of £90, the Versa 2 is also at its lowest ever price. It can track heart rate, sleep, all-day calorie burn, steps, stress and more. It's not as good as the Versa 3 as an overall package, but it is something of a bargain at this price.

