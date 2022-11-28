Ignore the Cyber Monday air fryer deals, buy this one instead

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Of all the kitchen appliances, air fryers are the most popular purchases this year. Unfortunately, that has meant that the best Black Friday deals, and the best Cyber Monday deals were a little short on decent air fryer discounts. In fact, many of the best models have been out of stock for weeks and show no sign of returning.

The best deal right now is still the Tefal Actifry Genius XL with £100 off (opens in new tab), but some of the best air fryer models are nowhere to be seen in the sales. That's why I'm recommending that instead of opting for one of the badly discounted models, you go for this model instead.

The Tower 10-in-1 Air Fryer Xpress Pro Combo is our top air fryer right now, and we gave it a four-star review. It has a generous 11-litre capacity and comes with 7 cooking accessories, including a rotisserie rack, kebab skewers and multi-function wire rack.

It's priced at £139, which means that it's still £10 cheaper than that Tefal deal, and it's a better model. The Tower air-fryer is still a great deal without actually being discounted, so trust me on this – buy it instead.

(opens in new tab) Tower 10-in-1 Air Fryer Xpress Pro Combo (opens in new tab)£139 on Amazon Our number one air fryer pick is worth the price.

(opens in new tab) Tower 10-in-1 Air Fryer Xpress Pro Combo (opens in new tab)£139 on Very Also available at Very.co.uk