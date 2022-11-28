Ignore the Cyber Monday air fryer deals, buy this one instead

Ignore the Cyber Monday air fryer deals, buy this one instead

Of all the kitchen appliances, air fryers are the most popular purchases this year. Unfortunately, that has meant that the best Black Friday deals, and the best Cyber Monday deals were a little short on decent air fryer discounts. In fact, many of the best models have been out of stock for weeks and show no sign of returning. 

The best deal right now is still the Tefal Actifry Genius XL with £100 off (opens in new tab), but some of the best air fryer models are nowhere to be seen in the sales. That's why I'm recommending that instead of opting for one of the badly discounted models, you go for this model instead. 

The Tower 10-in-1 Air Fryer Xpress Pro Combo is our top air fryer right now, and we gave it a four-star review. It has a generous 11-litre capacity and comes with 7 cooking accessories, including a rotisserie rack, kebab skewers and multi-function wire rack. 

It's priced at £139, which means that it's still £10 cheaper than that Tefal deal, and it's a better model. The Tower air-fryer is still a great deal without actually being discounted, so trust me on this – buy it instead. 

