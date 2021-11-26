I'd buy Nintendo Switch this Black Friday not Switch OLED – and with this crazy cheap deal

Yes, there's no doubting that the Nintendo Switch OLED is a nice bit of kit, with that larger OLED screen making it nice to use on the go.

However, for Black Friday 2021, that's not the console I would buy. No, instead I'd buy the original Nintendo Switch. And I'd so so with this deal.

That's because, one, this deal bags the original Switch for just £215.99 by using the deal code MORESAVINGS at checkout.

And, two, I'd buy the original Switch as I've got one eye firmly on the Nintendo Switch Pro console, which seems inevitable within the next year or two.

This way, I get a console that is just as powerful as the Switch OLED and can play the exact same library of games, but for a really affordable price that means that when I do upgrade in a year or two, I won't feel like I've needlessly wasted money.

I'd also use the Switch mostly in docked mode, where there would be literally zero difference to my gaming experience compared to Switch OLED.

The specific Black Friday deal I would use to get my console would be this one at eBay, which is the cheapest you can grab the console today.

Essentially, the Nintendo Switch is the smart buy for gamers this Black Friday who have been looking for a quality console or secondary console so they can make use of the now huge Switch games library, but for a reasonable price that leaves their bank balance in tact for Switch Pro.

