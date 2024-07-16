Wake up, slippers on, head downstairs and turn my coffee machine on – that's pretty much what my morning looks like every single day. I'm not saying I can't survive without a coffee first thing...well, yes I am actually. I've become overly attached to my Sage Barista Touch Impress and I'm not afraid to say it.

After browsing the wonderful array of Prime Day deals this morning, I was impressed (see what I did there) to find Amazon has reduced the Sage Barista Touch Impress by a huge £250. Taking it down from £1049 to £799, buyers will be able to save 25% on the original asking price.

Take a look:

Sage Barista Touch Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: was £1,049.95, now £799 at Amazon (save £250)

Sage is well known for mastering the art of coffee at home, and with £250 off its best-selling machine, why not give it a go as well?

The Sage Barista Touch Impress is one of best bean to cup coffee machines on the market today. It has a built-in easy-to-use touch screen interface, bean hopper and grinder, Auto MilQ settings to cater to different milk types and an attractive design that will look beautiful in any kitchen. Read our Sage Barista Touch Impress review for more details.

My favourite feature has to be its ThermoJet heating system, meaning it only takes three seconds for the machine to heat up. If you're constantly on the move, it can be a godsend, especially if you appreciate a barista quality coffee without the wait.

Interested in more deals? Check out our best Prime Day Home and Kitchen deals hub for 2024.