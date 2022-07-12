I own this Philips Lumea IPL machine, and I'd recommend this 30% off Prime Deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hair removal is a pain at the best of times. It's time-consuming, painful, pricey, or a combination of all of the above. Having used all the various de-fuzzing options at one point or another in my life, I'd say IPL is a bit of a game-changer. If you've been thinking of buying one, there's 30% off the Philips Lumea Prestige for Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab). It's the lowest price this IPL has ever been, and the deal will likely end once Prime Day is over.

You're probably already familiar with the concept if you've landed on this page, but essentially IPL machines use pulses of light to significantly (and painlessly) reduce the regrowth of body hair, all perfectly safe and from the comfort of your own home.

They won't banish body hair permanently, but for certain skin tones and hair types they will seriously reduce the amount of hair and make staying hair-free much easier.

I have long been a user of the very same Philips Lumea IPL machine that's the subject of this cracking Prime Day deal, and it's now my chosen method of hair removal. You can read my Philips Lumea IPL Prestige review to find out why it earned 5-stars and why T3 ranks it amongst the very best IPL machines around.

One of the main downsides of IPL machines is that they're expensive (although actually if you figured it out compared to the cost of getting professionally waxed for a year or two, for example, it wouldn't look so bad). This deal makes it much more reasonable.

(opens in new tab) Philips Lumea IPL Prestige: was £399, now £279.99 at Amazon (save £120) (opens in new tab)

This model of the Philips Lumea Prestige comes with two attachments: a larger one for the body and a smaller one for the face. It also comes with an integrated skin tone sensor for extra safety.

If you've been in the market for an IPL machine for any amount of time, you'll know that they're pretty much always on sale – so you need to take that RRP with a large pinch of salt. However, that's not to say this isn't a good offer: to the best of our knowledge, the cheapest this model has ever been is £299.99, so this clearly is a good deal.