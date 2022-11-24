I own this hybrid beard trimmer and I'd genuinely recommend this Black Friday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Let's face it, shaving your beard is a chore. It's just like taking the bins out or mowing the lawn (except the lawn if on your face), no one likes doing it but it has to be done otherwise you'll start to be known as the scruffy one on the street.

As T3's resident Style editor, I've had the pleasure of testing a number of grooming tools over the years, but my current favourite, without doubt, is the Braun Series XT5 One Blade Hybrid Beard & Stubble Trimmer.

If you want perfectly trimmed stubble like me then I have some good news, the XT5 is currently on sale at Amazon.

Braun Series XT5 One Blade Hybrid Beard & Stubble Trimmer: was £54.99 , now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Braun Series XT5 is an all-in-one device, it can shave, trim and edge, all in one handy little device. It's completely replaced my electric shaver and beard trimmer, as it's so much faster and more convenient.

The XT5 comes with combs measuring 1mm, 2mm, 3mm and 5mm for your face, as well as a 0mm and 3mm comb for your body.

It's comfortable too, thanks to a SkinGuard comb which protects your skin even in delicate areas.

The key selling point here though is Braun's so-called '4D-Blade' technology. It's basically one blade with four cutting elements - two side trimmers and two central shaving zones. It's great for trimming and shaving without switching between tools and heads.

The 4D Blades stay sharp for around six months (based on two face shaves per month).