Hurry! These 3 movies with 90%+ Rotten Tomatoes scores are leaving Netflix this month

Netflix is a great way to fill in any gaps in your movie history. Whether it's a recent release you missed or an all-time classic, there are so many great movies on one of the best streaming services but you need to get these three titles to the top of your list right now before they leave the platform.

With all three of these movies having Rotten Tomatoes scores over 90% you can be sure of their quality, and I wouldn’t recommend you anything shoddy would I?

1. Hugo

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Martin Scorsese is known by many for the likes of Raging Bull, Taxi Driver and The Irishman, some of the best movies ever made, but not family-friendly flicks. When the great man turned his eye to a kid-friendly story he created Hugo, and with a 93% Rotten Tomatoes critic score, you can see how well it went. Hugo is a love letter to classic cinema for aficionados old and new.

The film follows Asa Butterfield (now of course known for Netflix’s Sex Education) as the title character, an orphan living in a French train station in charge of keeping the clocks maintained. To say much more would be spoiling the magic but expect star turns from Ben Kingsley and Chloe Grace Moretz as well. Touching, funny and full of wanderlust, Hugo is a beautiful film that can’t help but make you fall in love with cinema all over again. Catch it before it vanishes on the 11th of June.

2. How to Train Your Dragon

(Image credit: Dreamworks Animation)

Based on the bestselling children’s books, this is the first instalment of the tale of Hiccup Horrendous Haddock the Third. Not your traditional Viking, Hiccup is small but smart - not traits particularly popular with the tribe of Berk. When he finally gets face to face with one of the dragons who torments the village, he can’t help but feel for the wounded beast. Soon a beautiful friendship between Hiccup and the dragon, known as Toothless, is born.

Jay Baruchel puts in a stellar performance as Hiccup but it is Gerard Butler’s brash Stoick the Vast who really steals the show. With a massive 99% critic score and a live-action remake reportedly in the works, make sure you’ve seen the original before it disappears on the 17th of June.

3. Boyz N the Hood

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

From two family-approved movies to one with over 100 F-bombs. Boyz N the Hood is an iconic 1991 movie that you have to watch at least once. This film from the late great John Singleton saw him nominated for an Oscar despite the fact it was his first-ever feature. The cast is now full of household names, Cuba Gooding Jr, Ice Cube, Laurence Fishburne, Regina King and Angela Bassett (who stole the show in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ).

One of the best coming-of-age movies of all time, we follow 17-year-old best friends Darrin (AKA Doughboy), Tre and Ricky in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles. Hopeful and then heartbreaking, this is a poignant story that has a lot to say and with a 96% critics score and 93% audience rating, it’s worth listening to.