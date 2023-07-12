Huge price cut on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max makes it the streamer I most recommend

Amazon's best Fire TV Stick now at its best price ever

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with T3 Prime Day badge
(Image credit: Amazon)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

One of the products that always catches the eye during Amazon Prime Day is the retailer's own Fire TV Stick. Along with the other Amazon devices, it always gets some of the biggest discounts.

So, if you're looking to enhance your TV viewing, there's no better time than to invest in one of the best streaming sticks around. In fact, considering just how much money has been slashed off them this time, why not consider the very best of the range while you're at it?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the cream of the crop when it comes to video streaming and it's available right now for £37.99 in the UK - a 44% price cut on its usual £64.99 ticket.

And, if you live in the US, you get an even better deal. It's now $24.99, which is 55% cheaper than its normal $54.99 price tag. Wow.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (US):  was $54.99

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (US): was $54.99, now $24.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV 4K Max gives you access to a whole host of Stateside streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max and, of course, Amazon's own Prime Video service. It's superfast and feature Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for seamless use.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV 4K Max (UK):  was £64.99

Amazon Fire TV 4K Max (UK): was £64.99, now £37.99 at Amazon
This version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max can access all the common streaming services, as well as the free UK platforms, like BBC iPlayer and ITVX. There's Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, plus the fastest processor in a Fire TV Stick yet.

View Deal

Whether you are in the US or UK, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most powerful streaming stick yet. It is 40% faster than the normal Fire TV Stick 4K and comes with Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity for a speedier, more stable connection.

The latest Alexa-enabled remote control is included, and the stick supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and standard HDR video. It is, of course, 4K so will output in up to Ultra HD.

There's another deal for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max that you might want to consider - Amazon is also bundling it with its Luna Controller to play games via its Amazon Luna cloud gaming service.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Luna Controller (US):  was $124.98

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Luna Controller (US): was $124.98, now $64.98 at Amazon
You get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max plus the fully-featured, Wi-Fi connected Luna Controller in a bundle for almost half price. That gives you all the streaming video, plus access to Amazon's cloud gaming platform in one.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Luna Controller (UK):  was £124.98

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Luna Controller (UK): was £124.98, now £73.98 at Amazon
Save 41% in this bundle deal for the Amazon Luna Controller and Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Combine them both and you get a great gaming system without needing a separate console.

View Deal

Amazon Luna is a paid cloud gaming service that gives you access to a growing list of curated triple-A and indie games each month. However, you can also play a selection of the games with just your usual Prime membership, and seeing as you need to be a Prime subscriber to get the Prime Day prices, it makes a lot of sense to sign up now anyway.

If you are new to Prime you get 30 days for free and can cancel at any time. Job's a good'un.

CATEGORIES
Deals Streaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸