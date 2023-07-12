Huge price cut on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max makes it the streamer I most recommend

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One of the products that always catches the eye during Amazon Prime Day is the retailer's own Fire TV Stick. Along with the other Amazon devices, it always gets some of the biggest discounts.

So, if you're looking to enhance your TV viewing, there's no better time than to invest in one of the best streaming sticks around. In fact, considering just how much money has been slashed off them this time, why not consider the very best of the range while you're at it?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the cream of the crop when it comes to video streaming and it's available right now for £37.99 in the UK - a 44% price cut on its usual £64.99 ticket.

And, if you live in the US, you get an even better deal. It's now $24.99, which is 55% cheaper than its normal $54.99 price tag. Wow.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (US): was $54.99 , now $24.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 4K Max gives you access to a whole host of Stateside streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max and, of course, Amazon's own Prime Video service. It's superfast and feature Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for seamless use.

Amazon Fire TV 4K Max (UK): was £64.99 , now £37.99 at Amazon

This version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max can access all the common streaming services, as well as the free UK platforms, like BBC iPlayer and ITVX. There's Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, plus the fastest processor in a Fire TV Stick yet.

Whether you are in the US or UK, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most powerful streaming stick yet. It is 40% faster than the normal Fire TV Stick 4K and comes with Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity for a speedier, more stable connection.

The latest Alexa-enabled remote control is included, and the stick supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and standard HDR video. It is, of course, 4K so will output in up to Ultra HD.

There's another deal for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max that you might want to consider - Amazon is also bundling it with its Luna Controller to play games via its Amazon Luna cloud gaming service.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Luna Controller (US): was $124.98 , now $64.98 at Amazon

You get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max plus the fully-featured, Wi-Fi connected Luna Controller in a bundle for almost half price. That gives you all the streaming video, plus access to Amazon's cloud gaming platform in one.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Luna Controller (UK): was £124.98 , now £73.98 at Amazon

Save 41% in this bundle deal for the Amazon Luna Controller and Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Combine them both and you get a great gaming system without needing a separate console.

Amazon Luna is a paid cloud gaming service that gives you access to a growing list of curated triple-A and indie games each month. However, you can also play a selection of the games with just your usual Prime membership, and seeing as you need to be a Prime subscriber to get the Prime Day prices, it makes a lot of sense to sign up now anyway.

If you are new to Prime you get 30 days for free and can cancel at any time. Job's a good'un.