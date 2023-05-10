Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Two of the best laptops for Windows users just got a big upgrade: the Huawei MateBook X Pro and Huawei MateBook 16S are now available with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs – and unlike some rivals, Huawei hasn't upped the price. The X Pro is still £1,799 and the 16S is £1,499.

The processor improvement should address one of the few niggles we had about the current-gen MateBook X Pro, which was its battery life; more efficient processors should result in better stamina.

Unfortunately for US readers, these particular laptops aren't officially available to you: Huawei is not allowed to work with companies based in the US due to the government's ban on the company, although no doubt they'll turn up on the likes of eBay fairly soon anyway.

What's the difference between the Huawei MateBook X Pro and the MateBook 16S?

The MateBook X Pro is the Apple rival, a very lightweight and powerful laptop that's very similar to Dell's all-conquering XPS. As we said in our review of the 2022 model, "The Huawei Matebook X Pro (2022) can do almost everything well - the 14.2-inch screen is bright, sharp and colourful, the performance is fast and reliable, it’s loaded with up-to-date connectivity and it definitely looks the part too." The new version can be configured with processors up to the Intel Core i7-1360p.

The 16S is the touchscreen model, with a very large 16-inch display. It's now available with up to the Intel Core i9-13900H, delivering a speed boost of up to 30%. It was already one of the best large laptops around, and the new processors bring it bang up to date.

These aren't the only new Huawei products to be revealed this week. The firm has also shown off the Huawei P60 Pro, its new and photography-focused flagship phone with an extremely large lens and what our tech ed Mike Lowe describes as a macro mode "unlike anything I've ever used in any phone to date."