Huawei Store discounts makes Christmas shopping a breeze

Purchasing a gift for a tech lover, or even someone who's in desperate need of an upgrade, can be a tricky and daunting task. The different brands, models and features makes the available options seem endless, and it can be difficult knowing where to start.

However, there are a select amount of brands that aim to make buying Christmas tech gifts as easy as possible, with Huawei being one of them. Not only has it applied huge savings across multiple best-sellers in time for the festive season, but it's also applied a site wide additional discount of 10%. Not only does this make it easier for you to pin down the right products to buy, but it allows you to save a few pennies as well. Sounds pretty great, right?

You'll find below a roundup of the best gifting options, ranging from wearables to smartphones. The sale will be available from Friday 1st December to Tuesday 2nd January, so make sure to make any purchases whilst stocks last. For the additional 10% off, enter the code A10HWXMAS when checking out to redeem the discount.

Until then, happy browsing!

Wearables

1. HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 Series

(Image credit: Huawei)

Price: from £229

Offer: receive a free pair of FreeBuds SE 2 and 12 months of extended warranty

As a part of Huawei’s new Fashion Forward vision, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 is a perfect gift for anyone who appreciates a bit of style whilst remaining health-conscious. Available in two different variants, the GT 4 Series delivers elegant and sophisticated timepieces made for the working professionals who are focused on style, comfort and health.

Particular features include science-based calorie management, designed to help users track calorie consumption, active calories, resting calories and their calorie deficit. The watch's strong health monitoring tech includes TruSeen 5.5 for more accurate heart rate measurement even during during extreme exercise, Sleep Breathing, stress monitoring and cycle tracking capabilities. Its new sunflower Dual-band Five-system GPS tech, which allows the watch hold onto GPS signal better than ever before, means you’ll get supremely accurate data on your outdoor runs too. The WATCH GT 4 is compatible with Android and iOS devices, specifically engineered to be look great whilst also delivering cutting edge tech. All of that with up to 14 day battery life!

There's also an option to purchase a Christmas edition of the WATCH GT 4, allowing users to receive a free festive coloured strap.

2. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro

(Image credit: HUAWEI)

Price: £239.99

Offer: save £60.00 (RRP £299.99)

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is a professional smartwatch with cutting-edge technology, making it a perfect gift for those who enjoy looking their best. Apart from its stylish titanium body and premium quality, it's also designed to keep users on top of their health and fitness journeys.

The watch's TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology positions eight photoelectric sensors in a ring formation, designed to capture enhanced signals. An all-new algorithm filters out interference, allowing for meticulously accurate readings, and users can even monitor their heart rate on a 24/7 basis. The watch then sends out real-time alerts whenever a user's heart rate strays from its normal range.

It comes with IP68 and 5 ATM ratings for water resistance, supporting free dives as deep as 30 metres, also making it the perfect companion for undersea adventures. Ideal for any free divers in the family!

3. HUAWEI WATCH Fit 2

(Image credit: Huawei)

Price: £89.99

Offer: save £40.00 (RRP £129.99)

If you're looking to buy for someone who loves accessing their lives at the touch of a button, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 is the perfect choice. Not only does it provide high-level smart features, such as blood oxygen, heart rate, menstrual cycle, sleep and stress tracking, it also displays exclusive guided fitness modes and animations. Users can further access support for Bluetooth calling, quick message replies and imported contacts.

It's also a perfect gift option for those who are constantly on the go. Users can receive a whole day of use on just a 5-minute charge, and a full charge will provide up to 10 days of typical use.

4. HUAWEI WATCH D

(Image credit: Huawei)

Price: £299.99

Offer: save £50 (RRP £349.99)

Available from 13/12 - 02/01

The HUAWEI WATCH D is one of those products that is guaranteed to be a conversation starter. It’s a medical-grade smartwatch designed to give you accurate blood pressure readings. It does this by miniaturising the traditional blood pressure test, creating a band that inflates to get an accurate reading from your wrist at any time, or any place. This makes it an ideal gift for anyone who has to regularly track their blood pressure, or at least try to! With up to 7 days battery life and easy wireless charging, it's a watch that ticks a lot of boxes.

This watch, through the Huawei Health app, also allows users to share their overall health data with loved ones or a doctor. Users can even set reminders to take measurements, such as first thing in the morning or just before bed.

The WATCH D's also packs plenty of additional features including heart rate monitoring, TruSleep 2.0 monitoring, presenting users with a sleep quality score and advice on how to get the best possible res, ECG and SpO2 to track blood oxygen levels. There's also the option to choose from over 70 workout modes to help maintain daily exercise, and GNSS positioning can track any outdoor routes with precision.

5. HUAWEI WATCH Buds

(Image credit: Huawei)

Price: £349.99

Offer: save £100 (RRP £449.99)

Available from 13/12 - 02/01

Combining even more high tech with design flair, the HUAWEI WATCH Buds is the industry’s first 2-in-1 smartwatch and earbuds. That technically means it comes with all the innovations you want in a smartwatch, such as fitness and health tracker, sleep reports, SPo2 measurement, calls etc..and a pair of earphones!

The Bluetooth earbuds work perfectly with the watch allowing users to listen to music and calls with the benefits of noise cancellation, all without having to lift your wrist.

The earphones are very light and comfortable to wear, with identical interchangeable left and right earbuds and adaptive identification technology. If you're struggling to buy a gift for the person that has it all, then here's your answer. We guarantee they won't have this...

Audio

1. HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i

(Image credit: Huawei)

Price: £64.99

Offer: save £25 (RRP £89.99)

Guaranteed to be a winner when it comes to gifting, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i TWS earbuds combine outstanding audio quality, with style and versatility. Featuring the impressive sound quality and active noise cancellation (ANC) from the FreeBuds series, these earbuds are a wonderful present choice for anyone who commutes, gyms or likes a long walk with a podcast.

They come with a charging case and feature an in-ear design for enhanced wearing comfort, as well as Dual Device Connection for seamless switchover different devices and operating systems.

The FreeBuds 5i TWS earbuds can deliver up to 28 hours of music playback when used with the charging case and play 4 hours of audio on a quick 15-minute charge. For only £64.99, you can't really go wrong, can you?

2. HUAWEI FreeBuds 5

(Image credit: Huawei)

Price: £109.99

Offer: save £30 (RRP £139.99)

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 combine end-to-end high-resolution sound, long battery life, and smart audio connectivity, make it the perfect Christmas present for those who rely on effortlessly comfortable earbuds.

They feature a unique streamlined design that maximises comfort and aesthetic appeal, whilst providing a punchy bass and crystal clear notes and sounds. They also adjust the sound after analysing fit, wearing status and volume level, presenting users with a personalised listening experience on the go.

The FreeBuds 5 also come with three microphones, helping to enhance the voice and reduce background noise, allowing for calls and music with less noise. Users can also enjoy up to 5 hours of listening on a full charge, and up to 30 hours of listening through charges in the case.

PC

1. HUAWEI MateBook 16s 2023

(Image credit: Huawei)

Price: £1099.99

Offer: save £400 (RRP £1499.99)

If you're looking to purchase an extra special gift for an extra special someone, then look no further than the HUAWEI MateBook 16s (2023). With a brand new design, the MateBook 16s is a lightweight and large-screen laptop packed with smart features and a brand-new processor chip.

Now with 13th Gen Intel Core Processor, it's a perfect gift for multi-tasking professionals and creatives who need a large screen and powerful system to rely on for complex tasks.

Its vast 16 inch glass screen, 2.5K high resolution and high colour accuracy, it makes 'face-to-face' meetings and conference calls the best they can possibly be. The computer is also equipped with gaming-grade dual shark fin to boost the cooling capabilities of the PC while keeping the noise to a minimum

Smartphone

1. HUAWEI P60 Pro

(Image credit: Huawei)

Price: £899.99

Offer: save £400 (RRP £1199.99) and receive a free HUAWEI 88W Charger

Now, if you're really looking to spoil someone this Christmas (or yourself, we won't judge), then you should seriously consider the HUAWEI P60 Pro. With a £300 saving, it's a great opportunity to receive a industry-leading smartphone that's almost able to do the impossible.

The HUAWEI P60 Pro cameras need to be seen to be believed. It’s equipped with the industry's largest F1.4 physical variable aperture, and introduces the High Transmittance Lens Group, which greatly improves rate of light passing through the lens. The camera also comes with an improved RYYB SuperSensing sensor, allowing users to seize the moment and capture what real life is like.

It also introduces the industry-leading Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera with 48 megapixels, ideal for taking the perfect photo no matter the lighting conditions. The camera also introduces the Long Travel Slide Zoom Lens Group, which can flexibly control the focusing distance. This means a single lens can achieve clear imaging for both long distance zooms to macro close-ups.