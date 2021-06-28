How to watch Wimbledon 2021: Live stream tennis for FREE from anywhere

They’ve had a two year wait, but Simona Halep and Novak Djokovic are back to defend their crowns as tennis returns to Wimbledon after a Covid-19-enforced break. Read on for your full guide on how to watch Wimbledon 2021 online - in some cases for free - no matter where you are in the world with our live stream guide below.

Outside of the two defending champs, veteran star Serena WIlliams will be hoping she can lift the Women’s trophy one more time and finally equal Margaret Court’s record for most Grand Slam tennis wins.

Fellow old hands Roger Federer and Andy Murray will be backed to the hilt by the fans in the Men’s tournament. However, newer names Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem look more likely to present the biggest threat to Djokovic from retaining his title.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Wimbledon 2021 matches from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

When does Wimbledon 2021 take place?

This year’s tournament takes place between Monday, June 28 and Sunday, July 11

Start times for the majority of days will be at : 11am BST / 6am ET / 3am PT / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST.

Where can I watch Wimbledon 2021 for free in the UK?

Few national broadcasters cover a sporting event quite like the BBC does with Wimbledon in the UK.

The free-to-air terrestrial channel will once again be showing every key match across its various channels and platforms, including BBC One, BBC Two and its Red Button service.

To watch the BBC’s coverage you should have a valid UK TV license, and you can watch all the action online via BBC iPlayer, its streaming platform, available on plenty of devices, including:

Smart TVs: JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung

JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4

How to live stream Wimbledon 2021 tennis if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for any of the action from this year’s tournament, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer, 9Now and ESPN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get us the best seat in the house for Wimbledon 2021. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream England vs Croatia

How to live stream Wimbledon 2021 anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's a Wimbledon 2021 live stream for you that'll let you catch every serve, smash and volley.

Coverage of this year’s tournament in the US is being split between ESPN and The Tennis Channel. If you already have access to ESPN via your cable subscription then you're all set and can watch the action from SW19 - just log-in with details of your cable provider. Play is set to start most days at 6am ET / 3am PT.

Don't have cable? Then check out cable-cutting streaming service Sling TV, with its Sling Orange plan, only $10 for your first month, including ESPN channels, as well as 30 other sports and family channels.

Alternatively, get FuboTV which carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN. New subscribers can take advantage of a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $65 a month for 120 channels.

Canadian tennis fans can watch all the action via TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports. Both networks will let you watch matches online too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

TSN Direct streaming service is priced at $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not, while TVA Sports Direct is also perfect for cord-cutting Canadians, costing just $19.99 a month.

If you're in Australia, there’s even better news as you’ll be able to watch without spending a cent. You can watch all the key action from the All England Club live via Channel 9 and 9Gem, which are free to watch.

That means you can also fire up a Wimbledon live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too.

If Channel 9’s coverage doesn’t provide enough grass Court action for you, then you might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial.

Play from Wimbledon typically starts at 8pm AEST each evening, extending well into the early hours.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Wimbledon 2021 live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.