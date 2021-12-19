How to watch Strictly Come Dancing final 2021 online and stream for free from anywhere

With plenty of missteps along the way, this year's Strictly has been anything but a waltz in the park – but we've made it to the final through cheers and tears, and we're ready to dance the night away. Here, we'll be telling you how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final online for free and from anywhere.

Strictly's an institution at this point, and the glitz and glamour of the final is a sure sign that Christmas is just around the corner.

Unfortunately, at the beginning of the week, disaster befell AJ Odudu, who tore a ligament in her right ankle. On Friday, it was confirmed that AJ and her partner Kai Widdrington, would be unable to take part in the final, leaving the Strictly final to become a two-couple race.

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice are hot favourites to lift the Glitterball, having been tipped as top twinkle toes since first setting foot in the ballroom.

The final couple competing to win is Bake Off winner John Whaite and partner Johannes Radebe – the first-ever male same-sex duo to dance on the show. Without a shadow of a doubt, this final will be absolutely show-stopping.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2021 in the UK

BBC iPlayer Once again, the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom finds its home on linear TV channel, BBC One, which is free-to-air with a valid TV license. The final will begin live at 7pm GMT. Whether you want to watch Strictly Come Dancing online live or on catch-up, you can do so over on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing if you're abroad

If you're from the UK but currently abroad, you'll find that you won't be able to access iPlayer – but there's a super simple way you can quickstep around these geo-restrictions with the help of the best VPN.

VPNs allow you to virtually change your location, and to watch Strictly abroad, all you need to do is connect to a UK server. Then, your IP address will seem like it's in the UK, and iPlayer will let you watch whatever you want, wherever you are.

Not sure which to pick? Here's our top choice of streaming VPN – and it certainly doesn't have two left feet...

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

