How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 live on TV and online: Australia vs Ireland

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday 20 July with the opening match between co-hosts New Zealand and Norway. That will be followed soon after by the match between fellow co-hosts Australia and the Republic of Ireland.

England will be playing their first game against Haiti on Saturday 22 July, the same day as United States vs Vietnam. And the best news is that you'll be able to watch them all, plus every other fixture, live on TV and online.

Here's how.

How to watch the Women's World Cup in the UK and US

In the UK

All Women's World Cup matches will be split between the BBC and ITV in the UK (in the same way as major men's international football tournaments). That means they will be shown live on BBC One or Two, or ITV1.

They will also be streamed on either BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

In the US

FOX has the TV broadcast rights to matches in the US, so will show all matches on either FOX or FS1. Peacock will also stream all matches on its platform, but only for paid Peacock Premium subscribers.

How to watch the opening matches live

The FIFA Women's World Cup will kick off with New Zealand vs Norway at 08:00 BST on Thursday 20 July 2023. It will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, FOX and Peacock in the States.

Here are the kick off times for your location:

US West Coast: 00:00 PDT

00:00 PDT US East Coast: 03:00 EDT

03:00 EDT UK: 08:00 BST

08:00 BST Central Europe: 09:00 CEST

09:00 CEST Australia (Sydney): 17:00 AEST

The second opening fixture is Australia vs Ireland, which kicks off at 11:00 BST.

It'll be available to watch live on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, FOX and Peacock in the US.

Here are the kick off times for your location:

US West Coast: 03:00 PDT

03:00 PDT US East Coast: 06:00 EDT

06:00 EDT UK: 11:00 BST

11:00 BST Central Europe: 12:00 CEST

12:00 CEST Australia (Sydney): 20:00 AEST

Women's World Cup 2023 fixtures and where to watch them

Here are all the upcoming group matches of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and what channels/streaming services they will be available on.

Thursday 20 July 2023

New Zealand vs Norway - 08:00 BST - BBC One, BBC iPlayer (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Australia vs Republic of Ireland - 11:00 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Friday 21 July 2023

Nigeria vs Canada - 03:30 BST - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Philippines vs Switzerland - 06:00 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Spain vs Costa Rica - 08:30 BST - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Saturday 22 July 2023

USA vs Vietnam - 02:00 BST - BBC One, BBC iPlayer (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Zambia vs Japan - 08:00 BST - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

England vs Haiti - 10:30 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Denmark vs China - 13:00 BST - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Sunday 23 July 2023

Sweden vs South Africa - 06:00 BST - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Netherlands vs Portugal - 08:30 BST - BBC One, BBC iPlayer (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

France vs Jamaica - 11:00 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Monday 24 July 2023

Italy vs Argentina - 07:00 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Germany vs Morocco - 09:30 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Brazil vs Panama - 12:00 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Tuesday 25 July 2023

Colombia vs South Korea - 03:00 BST - BBC One, BBC iPlayer (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

New Zealand vs Philippines - 06:30 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Switzerland vs Norway - 09:00 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Wednesday 26 July 2023

Japan vs Costa Rica - 06:00 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Spain vs Zambia - 08:30 BST - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Canada vs Republic of Ireland - 13:00 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Thursday 27 July 2023

USA vs Netherlands - 02:00 BST - BBC One, BBC iPlayer (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Portugal vs Vietnam - 08:30 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Australia vs Nigeria - 11:00 BST - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Friday 28 July 2023

Argentina vs South Africa - 01:00 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

England vs Denmark - 09:30 BST - BBC One, BBC iPlayer (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

China vs Haiti - 12:00 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Saturday 29 July 2023

Sweden vs Italy - 08:30 BST - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

France vs Brazil - 11:00 BST - BBC One, BBC iPlayer (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Panama vs Jamaica - 13:30 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Sunday 30 July 2023

South Korea vs Morocco - 05:30 BST - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Norway vs Philippines - 08:00 BST - BBC TBC, BBC iPlayer (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Switzerland vs New Zealand - 08:00 BST - BBC TBC, BBC iPlayer (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Germany vs Colombia - 10:30 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Monday 31 July 2023

Costa Rica vs Zambia - 08:00 BST - ITV4, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Japan vs Spain - 08:00 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Canada vs Australia - 11:00 BST - BBC TBC, BBC iPlayer (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria - 11:00 BST - BBC TBC, BBC iPlayer (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Tuesday 1 August 2023

Portugal vs USA - 08:00 BST - ITV4, ITVX (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Vietnam vs Netherlands - 08:00 BST - ITV4, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

China vs England - 12:00 BST - ITV1, ITVX (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Haiti vs Denmark - 12:00 BST - ITV4, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Wednesday 2 August 2023

Argentina vs Sweden - 08:00 BST - BBC TBC, BBC iPlayer (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

South Africa vs Italy - 08:00 BST - BBC TBC, BBC iPlayer (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Jamaica vs Brazil - 11:00 BST - ITV TBC, ITVX (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

Panama vs France - 11:00 BST - ITV TBC, ITVX (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

Thursday 3 August 2023

Morocco vs Colombia - 11:00 BST - BBC TBC, BBC iPlayer (UK) FS1, Peacock (US)

South Korea vs Germany - 11:00 BST - BBC TBC, BBC iPlayer (UK) FOX, Peacock (US)

The round of 16 starts on Saturday 5 August, with the quarter finals kicking off on 11 August, the semis on 15 / 16 August, and the final will take place on Sunday 20 August 2023.

We will bring you the matches and where you can watch them as the tournament progresses.

Is the FIFA Women's World Cup being shown in 4K HDR? Although the BBC has shown World Cup and other international matches in 4K HDR (HLG) via BBC iPlayer the past it has not revealed any plans as yet on whether it plans to do so this time. It might be that it will show the semi-finals and/or final in 4K HDR but we'll clarify closer the time.

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup in other countries

If you're not in the UK or US and don't have the matches shown live on TV, you might want to consider signing up to one of the best VPN services. These can enable you to get around certain geo-location restrictions to stream the games online.

Express VPN is our pick of VPN providers With its consistent high speeds and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can livestream Women's World Cup matches with ExpressVPN. There's also a 30-day money back guarantee available at the moment, so you can check it out to see if you like it first.

Please note: we test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by T3 and Future PLC.