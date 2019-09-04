How to live stream England vs Australia in the 4th Ashes Test for free and from anywhere

Wow. Just...wow. If there's ever been a more extraordinary day of Ashes Test cricket then we can't remember it (and probably wouldn't be able to bear the tension anyway!). Ben Stokes with a little help from the bespectacled Jack Leach has turned this 2019 Ashes war on its head and now it's time to watch the next excerpt in this epic with an England vs Australia 4th Test live stream, no matter where on Earth you are.

The thud of leather on willow, the smell of the linseed oil, the sound of some pretty vicious sledging – it can only mean a summer of Ashes cricket to enjoy. The England vs Australia war is turning out to the sporting story-line to follow on both sides of the globe for millions of cricket fans.

England and Australia come into the 4th Ashes Test neck-and-neck with one Test apiece. And honestly, we still have no idea how this five-match 2019 Ashes series is going to end up. Australia certainly gave themselves every opportunity to retain the famous Ashes urn after their win at Edgbaston, but that England victory at Headingley means the hosts now have all the momentum heading over to Old Trafford.

To save themselves requiring more single-handed Stoke heroics, they'll need Jofra Archer to maintain his brutish bowling. England have brought in another fast bowler Craig Overton and also tinkered with the top of the order to move Jason Roy down to number 4 in the lineup.

The huge plus for Australia is that their best batsman Steve Smith returns from that nasty concussion injury. The impressive Marnus Labuschagne - his erstwhile replacement - retains his place, while the dangerous Mitchell Starc has been named as the third member of the Aussies' seam attack.

The five-day match starts at 11am BST each morning (rain permitting) - running from Wednesday September 4 to Sunday 8. Assuming you want to tune in to the coverage of the 4th Ashes Test then read on to discover how to get an England vs Australia live stream - amazingly, it's even absolutely FREE to watch in Australia.

How to watch the 4th Test of the 2019 Ashes in the UK

Unlike Down Under where there's a free option to watch (more info below), the main broadcaster of the cricket in the UK is subscription-service Sky Sports and its dedicated Ashes station. That also means the Sky Go app if you need to watch on your laptop, tablet or mobile. Not got Sky? No worries – you can pay a tenner for a Now TV Day Pass and watch all the action as it happens. That said, going for a Month Pass for £34 is far better value as it gives you access to all the Sky Sports channels for the equivalent of around a pound per day. Handy for a good chunk of the 2019 Ashes and also forthcoming events like the Premier League football season.

How to live stream England vs Australia 4th Test from abroad

If you find yourself outside the UK for any part of the 4th Ashes Test but still want to grab that Sky or Now TV stream, you'll find that access is blocked due to geo restrictions. The way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) is software that allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web.

We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend T3 Award winning ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan and 49% off the normal price. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to your Sky or Now TV app to pick up the England vs Australia live stream.

How to live stream the Ashes 4th Test in Australia for FREE

Channel Nine has bowled an absolute jaffer – it's hosting every Ashes Test match absolutely FREE of charge! That means it's available to enjoy both on the television and via its free 9Now web platform and mobile apps. Easy – the only thing you have to work out is how you're going to stay awake to watch it all (it starts at 8pm AEST and ends at around 3am) and how you'll explain your tired eyes to your boss in the morning. If you're away from Australia while the cricket is on and still want to catch that 9Now online cricket coverage, then cast your eyes upwards to learn how to utilise a VPN to watch it from anywhere on Earth.

Where else has an England vs Australia live stream around the world?

Expats, holiday goers, business travellers – this is the section for you. We know that an England vs Australia cricket competition isn't going to have genuine global interest, but you may still want to know where to watch if you're overseas (and would sooner not implement the VPN option discussed above).

Live stream Ashes cricket in North America

Willow TV costing $9.99 per month is the official 2019 Ashes series broadcaster in the US and Canada, with the likes of Hulu, Fubo and Sling TV all offering subscriptions to services with way more sport than just cricket.

Live stream Ashes cricket in New Zealand

Hoping to tune in to watch the Aussies take a walloping? Then very much like the UK, you'll need a subscription to Sky Sports in order to watch England vs Australia over the next few days.

Live stream Ashes cricket in India

India may be top of the Test cricket rankings, but the famous Ashes rivalry will be watched in the millions on the sub-continent. The place to do so is Sony Six for television viewing or Sony Liv for getting an England vs Australia 4th Test live stream on your laptop or mobile device.