How to build a good but cheap gaming PC for less than $1,000 this Christmas

Building a gaming PC cheap isn't too hard to do, but building one that really delivers on performance is quite the challenge. Depending on what you're looking for out of your gaming PC, there's a mix of parts you'll need to grab that not only ensure you get good performance.

Newegg is a great place to shop for them overall, but thanks to some last minute Christmas deals you can now actually build a solid gaming PC for under $1,000. And while you can do the shopping yourself to build the perfect rig of your choice, I've put together a quick list of parts you can grab right now that'll get you on your gaming PC journey on the right foot – and all for under $1,000.

So if you're hoping to build a cheap gaming PC this Christmas, either for yourself or for a friend, then these are some excellent parts to check out. You'll want to hurry though, some of these deals end very soon!

Cheap Gaming PC Parts for Under $1000

Thanks to Newegg's last minute Christmas sale on Intel CPU and motherboards, you can build a pretty solid gaming PC cheap for under $1,000. The parts below include everything you need to put one together, all for a grand total of just $998.94 before tax!

How to Build a Gaming PC for Under $1,000

Intel i7-11700K 3.6GHz + ASUS PRIME Z590-P ATX Motherboard

For starters, you need a CPU as well a motherboard to get your gaming PC off the ground. Without these two key components, you won't be playing anything!

Thankfully, Newegg is selling some solid Intel CPU and motherboard combos on sale at some seriously good prices. One of which nets you an 11th Gen Intel i7 paired with one of ASUS' best gaming motherboard available – the ASUS PRIME Z590-P.

Individually, the ASUS PRIME Z590-P costs $149.99 while the Intel i7-11700K runs for $291, but together Newegg has taken off $80 from the total and is selling them together for just $350.99 (opens in new tab).

That's one heck of a price tag for two main components of your gaming PC, both of which deliver solid performance overall in the latest titles – if you pair them with the proper RAM and GPU!

MSI Ventus RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6 GPU

While ideal for high FPS 1080p gaming, the RTX 3060 is a solid gaming GPU that doesn't break the bank.

Packed with 12GB GDDR6 RAM, an effective memory clock of 15GBps and 3584 CUDA cores, the RTX 3060 is THE budget card you'll want in your system if you're good without the 4K visuals.

At just $379.99 (opens in new tab), it delivers high performance 1080p gaming with settings all maxed out in most modern titles. Paired with the Intel i7-11700K, it's a solid GPU + CPU combo that delivers responsive gameplay at an incredible price point.

CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB DDR4 3200Mhz

The RAM you go with is a huge part of how smooth your PC is, both in terms of overall performance as well as gameplay.

Without the proper RAM, games can feel sluggish and choppy. The good news is CORSAIR makes some of the best RAM on the market, and right now Newegg has a pair of 8GB DDR4 3200Mhz sticks on sale for $64.99 (opens in new tab).

This RAM works extremely well with the Intel i7, and even features some sweet RGB controls to personalize your PCs lighting.

Rosewill ARC750 80 Plus Bronze 750 Watt Power Supply

The power supply is the most crucial part of your system, and ensuring you get enough wattage to not just run your rig but supply enough power to keep it running smoothly is critical.

Thankfully, Newegg has a solid 750W power supply by Rosewil on sale for just $59.99 (opens in new tab) – a massive $70 off it's standard $129.99 price tag.

This PSU pumps enough juice out to not only take care of the RTX3060 you'll be grapping (which only requires 550W to run smoothly), it'll have plenty of room for the CPU as well as any other basic components you'll need. This means your gaming PCs going to be running extremely well for years to come.

Crucial BX500 1TB 3D NAND 2.5" SSD

While there are some better options out there for SSD and storage, this is an option that's hard to be just due to the price.

At just $52.99 (opens in new tab) ($42 off the standard price tag), the Crucial BX500 offers a massive 1TB of storage at an unbeatable price.

Of course, an SSD is a must for a gaming PC thanks to faster load times not just for games but programs in general. If you've never used an SSD, this is a great entry point and will easy cut down your PC's boot time by upwards of 70%.

Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX Case

Lastly, you'll want a good ATX case to go with that ASUS motherboard you're grabbing. Corsair not only delivers solid RAM options. they've got some killer cases available too.

The 4000D Airflow in particular, which is actually on sale for $89.99 (opens in new tab), is an excellent choice that allows for some slick customizations. It offers a clear tempered glass side that shows off your slick new setup in style, and if you hope to add more RGB lighting down the road, will look downright sick.