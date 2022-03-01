How the new Realme GT 2 series smartphones caught my attention

Launched in Europe on the 28th of February at MWC 2022 , the Realme GT 2 series takes on the higher end of the market with top-end specs and features, but in true Realme fashion, without such eye-watering prices.

Made up of two handsets, the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro, the series was originally launched in China and has finally made its way over here. You'll be able to buy both devices in the UK from the 8th of March.

While the Realme GT 2 Pro is unlikely to kill off the very best phones you can buy, there are loads of intriguing new features that make it stand out against a pretty big crowd. These features could be what earns the Pro model its place as one of the best Android phones this year.

Recently, I reviewed the Realme 9 Pro , which packs style and substance into a more affordable piece of kit. The Realme GT 2 series goes a step further, taking on the bigger guys and coming in at a higher price point.

Keep an eye out for the full review which will be coming very soon, but in the meantime, here are all of the very best bits that caught my eye from the new series and from the Pro version of the phone in particular.

(Image credit: Future)

Super fast charging and a big battery

First things first, the best part about the new phone is that it barely takes any time to charge. Now I know that’s not super exciting but day-to-day it’ll make such a big difference. Gone will be the days of hanging about waiting for your phone to charge before you can go out.

It should take about 33 minutes to charge the Realme GT 2 Pro up to 100% and then because it’s loaded with a 5,000mAh battery you shouldn’t need to worry about charging it throughout the day.

I can’t carry on without mentioning that during the launch event, they teased the Realme GT Neo 3 which is set to look even more exciting because it promises to charge your phone by a whopping 50% in only 5 minutes - that will be game-changing and I can’t wait to see it.

Fresh design and display

Something else that struck me is the look and feel of the phones. As they always do, Realme set their gadgets apart from the crowd by putting so much thought into the aesthetics as well as what sits inside.

You’ll be able to buy the Realme GT 2 phones in Paper White and Paper Green. Both are elegant textured colours that are designed to look like paper, and because they’re made from biopolymer material, they’re eco-conscious too.

Admittedly, the new design won’t be for everyone so those who want something a bit more sophisticated can buy it in black as well. Whichever of the three you like most, you can’t deny that these look a lot different to the samey creations that have long since plagued a lot of the smartphone market.

Another feature that is definitely worth mentioning is the Realme GT 2 Pro's screen. It's a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED Flat Display with LTPO 2.0 technology and a 120Hz refresh rate - so it's bang up to date. Even just from a glance, it looks fantastic and at 1,400nits peak brightness, it certainly pops.

(Image credit: Future)

Powerful hardware and software

Promising a lot when it comes to power, the Realme GT 2 Pro packs the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. You won't find this CPU in many other phones that cost this little, it almost guarantees that this handset will be super speedy - something that I'll report back on in the full Realme GT 2 Pro review.

Running on realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12, you're guaranteed 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates with the GT 2 series smartphones.

Innovative camera system

Not everyone will feel this way, but for me, the camera is one of the most important parts of any phone because I use mine constantly.

The Realme GT 2 Pro boasts a three-lens camera system with two 50MP lenses and a 40x micro-lens so you can take a look at the intricate details of your subject whatever that may be - something I'm looking forwards to delving deeper into when I come to review the device. There's no telephoto lens because Realme decided to prioritise its ultra-wide camera and it's exactly that, at 150° the new lens is a world first, so panoramic shots should be stunning. It all sounds great, but the proof will be in the pudding.

(Image credit: Future)

Reasonable price

Last but not least, the price. When it comes down to it, the best part about the new Realme devices is their price. All things considered, the features above come at very reasonable prices which makes them sound even more convincing.

You’ll be able to buy the Realme GT 2 Pro from the 8th March 2022. It’ll come in two variants, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage for €749.99 (about £599) and the other will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB for €850.

If you’re looking to spend less than that, the Realme GT 2 will be available for €450 (about £399) for 8GB/128GB and €599 for 12GB/256GB.

Just can't wait? Here's where you can buy the Realme 9 Pro right now.