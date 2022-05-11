How I save money on my StarzPlay subscription

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If the cost of living is driving you to cancel your streaming services or other subscriptions, I’ve got some of the best ways to save money on streaming services that can help minimise your monthly costs.

Whether you’re a Netflix subscriber or a NOW TV fan, you can find special offers, free trial periods, cheaper plans and setting options that can cut the cost of your subscriptions on all streaming platforms. In this post, I’m going to be focusing on ways to save on your StarzPlay subscription.

StarzPlay is an extension of the US cable and satellite TV network, Starz. It’s a streaming platform that’s available on the StarzPlay website and app or you can sign up to it via other streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Roku and Virgin TV. Priced at £5.99 / $8.99 a month, StarzPlay gives users access to hundreds of movies, TV series and Starz Originals, like Gaslit, Outlander and American Gods.

If you already have StarzPlay or you’re considering signing up to the platform, here are 3 ways to save money on your StarzPlay subscription.

1. Sign up to StarzPlay through Prime Video

My first tip to save money on your StarzPlay subscription is to sign up via Amazon Prime Video. Depending on how and where you sign up to StarzPlay, you can save a little bit of money on how much you pay each month. When you sign up on the StarzPlay website or app, you’ll pay £5.99 / $8.99 a month. However, if you choose to sign up to StarzPlay via Prime Video and add it on to your current Prime subscription, you can often find it cheaper. For example, on Prime Video, StarzPlay has previously been £4.99 a month rather than £5.99 a month.

This price does change so you’ll have to keep an eye out for it but signing up to StarzPlay via Prime Video is also a good way to keep all your subscriptions in one place. It’s also worth noting that you’ll still pay your full Amazon Prime subscription fee alongside this additional cost. Personally, this is how I've signed up to StarzPlay as it was quick and easy to do, cost slightly less (I signed up around a year ago) and is included in my Prime bill.

2. Take advantage of StarzPlay special offers

StarzPlay has some of the best streaming service deals that change throughout the year. You can find special offers for StarzPlay on its website and app but also through Amazon Prime. To give you a taste of some of these deals, in early 2022, you could sign up to StarzPlay for just £1.99 a month for 6 months. During Black Friday 2021, Amazon offered a StarzPlay subscription for just 99p for three months, far cheaper than its original subscription price. These deals run for a limited time so make sure to have a look around before signing up.

(Image credit: StarzPlay)

3. Make the most out of the 30 day free trial

Finally, I’d suggest making the most out of your StarzPlay 30 day free trial when you sign up via the website or app. This trial period is much longer than what most streaming services offer. Most only offer 7 days and Disney+ doesn’t even have a free trial! If you want to try before you buy, you’ll need to sign up on the StarzPlay website or app as if you sign up through Amazon, you only get 7 days for free.

The great thing about StarzPlay is that you can cancel at any time, so the best way to keep your costs down is to try out StarzPlay for a month and if you’re unsure or you don’t want to pay, you can cancel it. You can also sign back up at any time so you can use this as a way to ‘pause’ your StarzPlay subscription.