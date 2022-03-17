The Hot 100, in the new issue of T3!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you the tech, the trends and the people hurtling us forward into a brighter future.

Hungry to know which mouthwatering tech is coming your way? Well T3 has more than enough innovative inbound gadgets and trends to sate your appetite. Whether you’re interested in revolutionary e-vehicles, game-changing portable consoles or sustainable, upgradeable gadgets, we’re profiling the most exciting emerging tech just around the corner.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Discover why the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the best Android phone ever, check out the top travel tech to pack this summer and find out how Microsoft’s hench hybrid tablet laptop, the Surface Pro 8, stacks up against the competition.

You can read a sample of the magazine right in your browser just below!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

Hot 100 – from QD OLED TVs to colour-changing cars, meet the elite gadgets and tech trends you can’t miss

