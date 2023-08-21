How to watch the Honor foldable phone launch at IFA and what to expect

The launch poster for the Honor Magic V2
(Image credit: Honor)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

As IFA 2023 draws ever nearer, one brand is gearing up to unveil some important new products at the show. That brand is Honor, with a duo of new foldable phones expected to arrive at the event in Germany.

That's set to include a global release for the Honor Magic V2 – a book-style foldable which was released in select markets recently. However, rumours have also pointed towards a second device, which is expected to be a flip phone from the brand. 

Here's everything you need to know about it.

When is the Honor foldable phone launch expected to take place?

The next Honor launch is set to take place at IFA 2023. The tech trade show is often home to latest and greatest new offerings from the biggest brands in the world, making it the perfect place for a new launch.

The launch event is set to take place on Friday 1st of September at 10am local time. That's in Berlin, Germany.

Don't fret if you're not local, though – here are the start times for your location:

  • US West Coast: 1am (PT)
  • US East Coast: 4am (ET)
  • UK: 9am (BST)
  • Central Europe: 10am (CEST)
  • India (New Delhi): 1:30pm (IST)
  • China (Beijing): 4pm (CST)
  • Japan (Tokyo): 5pm (JST)
  • South Korea (Seoul): 5pm (KST)
  • Australia (Sydney): 6pm (AEST)

How to watch the Honor foldable phone launch event

While the event will take place live in Berlin, we'd also expect it to be livestreamed for those not lucky enough to be in attendance. That will likely be available on the Honor website, as well as their brand YouTube channel

What to expect

As mentioned, there are two foldable devices set to launch at the event. One of those is the Honor Magic V2, which recently launched in China. That looks set to be a knockout device, with a folded thickness of just 9.9mm.

The other is a little more of a mystery. We haven't seen any leaked renders or heard about any potential specs for a second device, which is mighty impressive. The one rumour we have heard is that the brand is preparing to launch a flip phone. That wasn't expected until next year, but it's possible that could be the other release.

If so, it could be an important release. While the brand do offer some premium priced handsets, they're more well known for making strong devices with appealing price tags. If they can bring that magic to the world of foldable phones, it would be a big deal.

There are a handful of reasonably priced flip phones on the market – most notably the Oppo Find N2 Flip – but another take on the form would be handy. It would offer users greater choice and could prove to be a catalyst for adoption among a wider user base.

