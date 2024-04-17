HMD Pulse Pro appears online in renders, specs, the lot

Quick Summary Leaks show off the first phone from HMD Global. The specs show off a sub-£200 phone, with some unique features.

One of HMD Global's new wave of phones with its own branding front and centre has leaked in complete detail, giving us a clear idea of how it'll perform.

The HMD Pulse Pro was detailed in full by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, and looks like a pretty creditable mid-range option that should hit the market at €179, with UK pricing not confirmed yet (or indeed a UK release).

The phone's design is fairly clean and simple, with a hole-punch selfie camera in it display on the front, and a double-lens camera bump on the rear. The HMD logo is centred on the back of the phone, that all-important new branding made clear by the design.

The leak specifies that the display will be a 90Hz one, and will be a 6.56-inch IPS panel running at 1480×720 resolution, so it's not pushing any boundaries where the screen is concerned. It's a flat display, though, with no curving around the edge or bezels.

The phone will run on the Unisoc T606 chipset, which similarly won't necessarily set anyone alight with anticipation, and will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (whether bigger capacity options will be available isn't clear yet).

Turning to those cameras, they'll apparently be comprised of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor, so you won't get any ultrawide options here. The selfie camera will also be 50MP, though.

A welcome touch comes in the battery department, where it would seem we'll get a 5,000mAh battery which you'd hope would translate to pretty great staying power. 91Mobiles did say there's no indication of any fast-charging options, though.

Tying up a few other loose ends, the Pulse Pro will apparently have IP52 water resistance, and will include a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who still prefer to go wired.

So, all in all, it's looking like a solid enough option for a sub-£200 phone, albeit without these details being officially confirmed as yet. We'd expect to learn more directly from HMD at some point in the next few weeks, though, given the level of detail exhibited in this leak.