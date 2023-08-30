Here's the Sonos Move 2 in all its (green) glory

Leaked pictures show Sonos' latest portable speaker ahead of an official launch

Sonos Move 2 (leak)
(Image credit: MySmartPrice)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Sonos will soon unveil a replacement for its 2019 portable speaker, the Sonos Move.

Cunningly called the Sonos Move 2, it'll feature a few generational upgrades, a slightly refined design, and at least one new colour option – if a bunch of leaked images are anything to go by.

MySmartPrice has posted a whole stack of marketing pictures of the refreshed speaker, which looks great in a new green colour, and you can see them all right here.

Like the first-generation model, the Sonos Move 2 is designed to be moved around the home, rather than taken on your holidays – you can check out the Sonos Roam for that. However, it is battery operated so is fully cable-free, to make it easier to take your streamed music into any room or even the garden.

Sonos Move 2 (leak)

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The second-gen edition will reportedly up the ante when it comes to charging. It now sports a USB-C port, which also supports line-in audio and can even be used to charge your phone while you listen to tracks.

You will also get improved audio, it is said, while battery life has been enhanced, too.

There are dual angled tweeters inside, for better stereo playback than the original (which only had the one). A woofer is included too for low frequencies.

Image 1 of 6
Sonos Move 2 (leak)
(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The battery this time is claimed to last for up to 24 hours, rather than the 10 on the existing Sonos Move. And, the Move 2 will also add Bluetooth audio streaming that can be shared by other Sonos speakers around the home, even if they don't support Bluetooth themselves.

Also new is a dedicated volume slider, as found on the Sonos Era 300.

Sonos Move 2 (leak)

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Voice assistant support is expected, for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

It's still a hefty device, as you can see from the images, so don't expect a lighter build. But, at least that means there'll be no compromise on performance.

Considering the timing of the leak, we expect Sonos to announced the Move 2 pretty soon now.

The IFA consumer electronics trade show is about to get underway in Berlin, so it would make sense for the company to have something to announce. We'll let you know if it does launch there or any further details when we have them.

CATEGORIES
Audio
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest