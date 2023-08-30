Here's the Sonos Move 2 in all its (green) glory

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sonos will soon unveil a replacement for its 2019 portable speaker, the Sonos Move.

Cunningly called the Sonos Move 2, it'll feature a few generational upgrades, a slightly refined design, and at least one new colour option – if a bunch of leaked images are anything to go by.

MySmartPrice has posted a whole stack of marketing pictures of the refreshed speaker, which looks great in a new green colour, and you can see them all right here.

Like the first-generation model, the Sonos Move 2 is designed to be moved around the home, rather than taken on your holidays – you can check out the Sonos Roam for that. However, it is battery operated so is fully cable-free, to make it easier to take your streamed music into any room or even the garden.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The second-gen edition will reportedly up the ante when it comes to charging. It now sports a USB-C port, which also supports line-in audio and can even be used to charge your phone while you listen to tracks.

You will also get improved audio, it is said, while battery life has been enhanced, too.

There are dual angled tweeters inside, for better stereo playback than the original (which only had the one). A woofer is included too for low frequencies.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The battery this time is claimed to last for up to 24 hours, rather than the 10 on the existing Sonos Move. And, the Move 2 will also add Bluetooth audio streaming that can be shared by other Sonos speakers around the home, even if they don't support Bluetooth themselves.

Also new is a dedicated volume slider, as found on the Sonos Era 300.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Voice assistant support is expected, for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

It's still a hefty device, as you can see from the images, so don't expect a lighter build. But, at least that means there'll be no compromise on performance.

Considering the timing of the leak, we expect Sonos to announced the Move 2 pretty soon now.

The IFA consumer electronics trade show is about to get underway in Berlin, so it would make sense for the company to have something to announce. We'll let you know if it does launch there or any further details when we have them.