Here’s one way to get a cheaper Oculus Rift

If you don't think £500 is a fair price for the Oculus Rift, it turns out you're going to be able to get your hands on it for less money. Sort of.

Oculus is teaming up with Dell to offer the Rift for $399 (around £273) - $200 (around £136) less than the original asking price - if you pick it up along with Alienware's X51 R3 or Dell XPS 8900 machines.

That brings the total cost to $1,599 (around £1,094), which also gets you the Rift's bundled software including EVE Valkyrie and Lucky's tale.

As reported by techradar, the deal was revealed by Alienware co-founder Frank Azor and Founder of Oculus Palmer Luckey at a closed event at CES 2016.

If you've already pre-ordered a Rift headset, you'll get $200 voucher in February to put towards an X51 or XPS 8900 should you need something more beefy to power it.

Both machines can be configured with various strengths of graphics cards, and it's not clear which one the offered systems will come with.

Following the launch of Nvidia's VR Ready program, which states that a GTX 970 is the minimum GPU required for VR, it wouldn't be crazy to think that Nvidia's popular enthusiast card will be the one to feature.