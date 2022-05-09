GTA 6 is breaking records even without a release date or trailer

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The announcement tweet pertaining to the existence of Grand Theft Auto 6 and that the game is in "active development" is now one of the most liked tweets of all time and believed to be the most popular in gaming ever.

That's according to a report from Dexerto , which calculated the most popular tweets across the social media platform with GTA 6 topping the numbers. The tweet in question was sent out on February 4th, 2022 and has accumulated 104,600 retweets, 40,600 quote tweets and just under 600,000 likes (at the time of writing).

"Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway," said Rockstar as part of the announcement.

It's a huge amount of engagement for any video game – even more so that GTA 6 doesn't have any sort of release date or trailer.

According to the same report, Sony's tweet about delaying the 'Future of Gaming' event that revealed the PS5 console in light of the Black Lives Matter protests taking place around the world was the second most favoured on the platform. It has earned more than 510,00 likes.

The third most-liked tweet was attributed to the release date of Splatoon 3 on the Japanese Twitter page for the game. The enthusiastic fanbase has racked up 364,4000 likes in less than a month.

More recently, it's been shared by a known leaker that GTA 6 is set to feature a new graphics engine that has been built by Rockstar to challenge the current industry standard. The same leaker also provided an update on the release date status of GTA 6 and when we might finally get our hands on the highly anticipated game.