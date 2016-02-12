Google's new VR headset might not need a smartphone or a PC to work

Google isn't just investing in a new virtual reality device, but one that doesn't need a PC, games console or smartphone to make it function. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the search engine giant is looking to create a fully independent device that's just as powerful and versatile as the Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR and HTC Vive.

According to those sources, the device will hold all the memory, cameras and motion tracking tech needed to make it work inside its casing and will include processors designed and built by Movidius (the company recently attached to Google in relation to the use of advanced AI in smartphone devices).

If those WSJ sources are true, this would give Google's new headset one hell of an advantage over the likes of Rift, Vive and co. Each one needs the investment of either a smartphone, a PS4 or a powerful enough PC, meaning a considerable outlay on top of the headset itself. Offering an all-in-one, ready-out-of-the-box VR headset could just the kind of factor needed for mainstream success, although we're curious just how powerful it can be without an external processer and how expensive the tech needed to bridge that gap will make it.

Via: Wall Street Journal

