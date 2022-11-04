Google Pixel 6a just got a great price cut at Vodafone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I'm really fond of the Google Pixel 6a, which more than earns its place in T3's best affordable phones and best Android phones, because it's, well, a rather brilliant piece of tech for a cut of the typical price.

And that price is even lower than usual at Vodafone, where you can bag a brand new Pixel 6a – in any of the colours, too, so Sage, Chalk or Charcoal – for just £319 for the handset. Did someone say bargain? Yes, they did, and it was me.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: £349 , now £319 at Vodafone (opens in new tab)

Save £30 – The Pixel 6a is Google's most affordable phone, but this Vodafone deal makes it even more accessible with a nice cut of cash off the original asking price.

It's not an on-contract deal either, as Vodafone only asks you to select a pay-as-you-go bundle, starting from £10 for the basic bundle. I still reckon £329 for one of my favourite value Android phones is a bargain, especially when the Pixel 6a is still £349 on Amazon, or its original £399 list price in a number of places.

But you'll need to be quick, as the deal only runs until the end of Thursday 10 November. After which the Pixel 6a will revert back to its original price. And while the Black Friday Sales are also looming – which T3 is also following closely to help you buy the best tech in November – I don't think you're likely to find this handset at a better price this month. Indeed, the shopping widget below confirms just that: if you want a SIM-free buy then you'll need a pay a bit more compared to Vodafone's offer.