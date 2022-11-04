Google Pixel 6a just got a great price cut at Vodafone

But be quick, the Google Pixel 6a offer only stands until 10 November

I'm really fond of the Google Pixel 6a, which more than earns its place in T3's best affordable phones and best Android phones, because it's, well, a rather brilliant piece of tech for a cut of the typical price. 

And that price is even lower than usual at Vodafone, where you can bag a brand new Pixel 6a – in any of the colours, too, so Sage, Chalk or Charcoal – for just £319 for the handset. Did someone say bargain? Yes, they did, and it was me. 

Save £30 – The Pixel 6a is Google's most affordable phone, but this Vodafone deal makes it even more accessible with a nice cut of cash off the original asking price.

It's not an on-contract deal either, as Vodafone only asks you to select a pay-as-you-go bundle, starting from £10 for the basic bundle. I still reckon £329 for one of my favourite value Android phones is a bargain, especially when the Pixel 6a is still £349 on Amazon, or its original £399 list price in a number of places.

But you'll need to be quick, as the deal only runs until the end of Thursday 10 November. After which the Pixel 6a will revert back to its original price. And while the Black Friday Sales are also looming – which T3 is also following closely to help you buy the best tech in November – I don't think you're likely to find this handset at a better price this month. Indeed, the shopping widget below confirms just that: if you want a SIM-free buy then you'll need a pay a bit more compared to Vodafone's offer.

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

