Google Chrome iOS tops Apple iTunes App Store downloads

Apple's iTunes App Store has a new dominant force as Google's Chrome browser makes the jump to iPhone and iPad with a chart topping success

Just days after being released, Google's iOS Chrome browser app has stormed to the top of the Apple iTunes App Store, lining up as the top free iPhone and iPad app.



Allowing users of Apple's iconic iDevices to bring their web-based Chrome browsing experience to their smartphone and tablet devices, the Google Chrome iOS app was officially launched during Google's I/O developer convention earlier this week.



Landing alongside the new Android 4.1 Jelly Bean operating system and Google's first own-branded tablet, the Nexus 7, the Chrome iOS app is the search giant's latest app-based attack on Apple's iOS platform following on from the likes of Google Maps, Google Earth the company's own social network Google+.



Having risen to challenge Microsoft's longstanding Internet Explorer to the crown of the world's most used web browser, Chrome for iOS bring a selection of unique gesture controls and screen formatting options to the iPhone and iPad whilst allowing users to sync tabs, bookmarks and passwords from their PC browser.



Via: TechRadar