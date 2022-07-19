Get this Oral-B IO toothbrush for under £95

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We won't try to tell you again that keeping a high level of dental hygiene is important. We also won't keep on going on about how brushing your teeth twice a day for at least two minutes should be part of your daily routine. You know all this by now.

You might also know that using an electric toothbrush removes twice as much plaque as using a manual one. Agreed, electric toothbrushes might be more expensive than your average toothbrush, but they are also far better for your teeth and your gums – you can read why in our best electric toothbrush and best water flosser guides.

Now, thanks to Amazon, getting a new electric toothbrush has just got cheaper: just check out the amazing electric toothbrush deal below. We went through all the deals to select the best cheap electric toothbrush deal for you.

The best electric toothbrush deal on Amazon right now:

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO4: was £240, now £94.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The iO 4 electric toothbrush features Oral-B’s best technology, combining a dentist-inspired round brush head with micro-vibrating bristles for a professional purifying clean feel at home. The Smart Pressure Sensor helps prevent you from brushing either too hard or too softly to better protect your gums. Gum Guard alerts you to time spent brushing with too much pressure.

