Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 for less than £200 in the Currys Black Friday sale

If you're looking to buy one of the best smartwatches for yourself or someone else, the Black Friday sales are the perfect time to pick up a bargain. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 was only launched back in the summer and it's already had its price slashed in the Currys Black Friday sale.

At less than £200, this is the cheapest the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 has ever been - it's without a doubt one of the best Black Friday deals yet!

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 BT 40mm: was £249, now £199 at Currys (save £50) Samsung Galaxy Watch4 BT 40mm: was £249, now £199 at Currys (save £50)

Get 20% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 BT at Currys today. This Bluetooth-only model has a 40mm watch face and comes in black, pink or silver. You'll be able to accurately track your health and fitness, make calls, receive notifications from your phone and control your smart home.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic BT 42mm: was £349, now £274 at Currys (save £75) Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic BT 42mm: was £349, now £274 at Currys (save £75)

With a discount of 22% the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic BT 42mm is at its lowest price ever today. The Classic version of the smartwatch looks and feels more like a traditional timepiece crafted from stainless steel with a rotating bezel.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is a new smartwatch for 2021, it looks sleek and modern with a choice of either a 40mm or 44mm watch face. You can also choose to buy it with, or without 4G.

If you wanted something even flasher, then the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic has been discounted too. It's identical in how it works, but it’s made from stainless steel and has a rotating bezel. You can buy that with either a 42mm or 46mm watch face, although the screens are the same size as with the cheaper model.

Wear OS Powered by Samsung is the brains of the operation, and that's one of the main reasons this smartwatch is so good. The interface is incredibly easy to use, and you can get all of the apps you need from the Google Play Store across health, fitness and media as well as third-party apps like Strava, Citymapper and Spotify.

If you already own a Samsung Galaxy phone then this is the smartwatch for you, not only does the interface look and feel familiar but the watch can sync up all of your alarms, Do Not Disturb hours, contacts and accounts. You'll even be able to use it to control your other Galaxy devices like the Samsung Galaxy Buds2.

One of the biggest draws of this smartwatch is its health and fitness tracking features. You'll be able to monitor your blood pressure, detect irregular heartbeats and measure your blood oxygen level through the 3-in-1 Samsung BioActive Sensor. You'll also be able to track workouts (there are about 90 in the library), analyse your sleek and the watch will even show you detailed health stats using the body composition tool. You can find out more about it in T3's Samsung Galaxy Watch4 review.