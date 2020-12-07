Get an Xbox Series X TODAY: UK retailer gets Xbox Series X restock. Don't miss out!

Ever since their launch last month, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have ben tough to get hold of, but an Xbox Series X restock is here today!

If you've bookmarked our where to buy Xbox Series X guide, you'll have been along for the rollercoaster ride that is the trying to buy a new Xbox, but UK retailer Box is trying a different approach to beat the bots and surge in visitors to its website by using a ballot format.

Just head to the page for the console of your choice, and register with your email address. A number of entrants will be selected and given the chance to buy the Xbox system they registered for before Christmas. It's an odd way of doing things, but at least it'll beat the bots!

Be sure you sign up for the correct console, so that you don't waste the opportunity to pick up your new Xbox.

Box is having an Xbox Series X|S restock on Monday, December 7, and Monday, December 14, so there's a couple of chances to nab one – although we don't know how big either restock is.

While the Xbox Series X is the most powerful console on paper, it's struggling to beat the PS5 in real-world tests; in fact so far, the PS5 is outperforming the new Xbox. Of course, it's not all about the specs. Both consoles have a solid selection of titles, and between the exclusive PS5 games and the huge range of games available with Xbox Game Pass, with platform is a great place to play.

Hopefully our guides will help you find one of them in time for Christmas!