Get a five-star Samsung 4K TV for under £400 in these early Boxing Day deals

Looking to squeeze in a TV upgrade ready for Christmas Day movies? We've found deals on Samsung's fantastic AU7100 set at two difference sizes, providing an ideal budget-friendly 4K TV option no matter how much space you have available.

Samsung makes the best TVs under £500, and in our Samsung AU7100 review we gave it the full five stars, and said that "very agreeable specification highlights and some genuinely impressive aspects to its 4K picture performance make it a compelling budget option."

And right now the 43-inch version is just £379 at Box.co.uk, while the 55-inch version is just £449 at John Lewis!

Save £120 from the original price of this compact 4K TV that delivers punchy colours and strong contrast for HDR. Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K makes things look great whether they're in 4K or HD, while Adaptive Sound aims to make dialogue clearer no matter what you're watching. Most importantly, Samsung's smart TV software is great, with all the key streaming services built in, so it's easy to find what you want to watch. You can find this TV for around £400 now generally, but this extra discount makes it the best buy for its size.

Save £250 from the original price of the 55-inch version of this TV, making it incredible bang for buck. You can now find this model for around £500 as its regular price following big end-of-year discounts, but this price is the best we've seen for it.

We've been keeping a close eye on the pre-Christmas sales, and TVs are one area that hasn't seen many big discounts… yet. We expect the best Boxing Day deals to add more options, but if you want a great-value set before then, these two options are as good as you can find for the price right now.

The Samsung AU7100 range comes in a ton of sizes, so if neither of these is exactly what you're looking for, take a look at the rest just below.