Gaming phones to get major upgrade this year – and I'm so here for it

With Google I/O 2023 imminent, where major new phones such as the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a are expected to be revealed, there's another major announcement from a different manufacturer altogether.

I'm talking about MediaTek, the chip-maker extraordinaire, which has just announced its Dimensity 9200+ flagship chipset will be coming to deliver a performance boost to the best gaming phones which house it – from as soon as May 2023.

The new super-powered chip is the mid-term update to the earlier MediaTek Dimensity 9200, that all-important 'plus' in the newer product indicating that it's a step above. The company claims it's boosted the ARM Immortalis-G715 graphics processing unit that's inside by 17% to deliver even meatier gaming experiences.

(Image credit: MediaTek)

Of course you won't find MediaTek chips in everything though: Qualcomm, for example, has a long-standing agreement with Samsung to deliver its Snapdragon processors into the best Galaxy phones for years to come.

MediaTek has certainly come out swinging, though, delivering a truly competitive product that's got the goods where it matters when competing. The 4-nanometre process chip is great when it comes to power-saving efficiency, which is no easy task when supporting higher clock speeds than its predecessor, up to 3.35GHz in its main core.

So if you're looking for an ace gaming experience in 2023 then MediaTek has stepped up to the plate to offer the goods. Whether you want ray tracing in your mobile games, adaptive refresh rates for the smoothest high refresh-rate experiences, and want to game on the go with 5G, the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ has you covered.