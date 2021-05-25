Friends reunion UK channel and air time confirmed – here's how to watch

Yes, this is the week when the much-hyped Friends reunion airs and after getting confirmation that the show will be able to watch on HBO Max from Thursday, May 27 at 3 a.m. ET / midnight P.T., we've now got official Friends reunion UK details, too.

The Friends reunion, the trailer for which can be watched below, sees the original cast reunite once more for a one-off special show that offers a mix of pre-taped scenes (where the characters are now older), as well as a show with the cast and a number of special guest stars where they chat about their experiences.

The Friends reunion also features a table-read of the famous episode "The One Where Everybody Finds Out!", so simply put it is going to be any Friends fan's dream show.

And now we've found out that UK viewers can watch the Friends reunion on Sky One at 8 p.m. BST on May 27, as well as stream the show on-demand from 8 a.m. on the same day. The show can also be watched through the NOW television streaming service, with 1-month access available for £9.99.

For those who don't currently have Sky, then really this NOW option is your best way to watch the Friends reunion at this point, as the service has no contract commitment. This means you can sign up for one month, pay £9.99 to watch the show (as well as whatever else you want over the next month) and then simply cancel again.

There's some really great Sky TV deals on offer right now, but there's no way you will be set up in time for the show being made available, so really unless you've been thinking of getting Sky Q and don't mind watching a rerun of the Friends reunion or streaming it a little later, then the NOW option is the way forward.

(Image credit: WarnerMedia)

So what else do we know about the Friends reunion? Well, from the trailer we've seen that the cast are going to hold some of the show on the famous set from the Friends intro with the fountain and couches, and also the fact that we will hear the even more famous "I'll Be There for You" theme tune as performed by the The Rembrants.

We also know that the Friends reunion will feature a ton of special guests, both from the show and and not. These special guests include:

[From the show]

Elliott Gould (Jack Geller)

Christina Pickles (Judy Geller)

Reese Witherspoon (Jill Greene)

Larry Hankin (neighbour to Monica and Rachel)

Tom Selleck (Dr. Richard Burke)

James Michael Tyler (Gunther)

Maggie Wheeler (Janice)

Thomas Lennon (Joey's "identical hand twin")

[Guests]

Malala Yousafzai

David Beckham

Justin Bieber

BTS

James Corden

Cindy Crawford

Cara Delevingne

Lady Gaga

Kit Harington

No doubt there will also be a few extra guests that have been held back, as too some surprise segments. For example, so far we have not seen the super famous Central Perk coffee shop venue from the show at all, so here at T3 we're expecting that to get a dramatic and emotional reveal at some point.

Here at T3 we can't wait to watch the Friends reunion, and will be tuning in this Thursday to get a piece of the action.