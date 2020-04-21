Free Kindle Books: Hundreds of titles for kids & adults in huge Amazon lockdown giveaway

Everyone loves a good book, and there's never been a better time to get back into reading. Whether you're looking to access more school textbooks for the kids absolutely free, you want to occupy them with some classic children's stories, or you're looking for some of the latest thrillers for yourself, there's something for everyone in this massive giveaway.

Right now, Amazon is handing over hundreds of books for free on the Kindle Store. No catch, no strings attached, just a library of ebooks you can own forever. What a way to make the most of lockdown.

Let's start with the kids: as education moves towards video conferencing and in-home learning, Amazon is offering textbooks free on a huge range of subjects from all age groups, from New Curriculum Practise & Learn: Maths for Ages 6-7, Ages 7-8, Ages 8-9 and the rest of primary school learning. For younger kids, it's also offering Key Stage 2 Discover and Learn History: Ancient Greeks and the Mayan Civilisations. As well as textbooks, there's also hundreds of books to read for fun from top authors like Matt Haig and Roderick Hunt.

For secondary school students, Key Stage 3 textbooks and revision guides for Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Spelling, Punctuation and Grammar are all available, as are A-Level study guides on the same subjects.

For adults, loads of books by popular authors such as Jeffrey Archer rub shoulders with enduring classics (Moby Dick, Picture of Dorian Grey etc) and self-help books. Check out the Kindle Store for more.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Why buy a Kindle?

The main benefit for purchasing a Kindle, over using the Kindle app on your phone or tablet, is the reduced glare of the screen. The lack of glass on the Kindle prevents screen reflection, allowing you to enjoy reading anywhere.

Plus, because the Kindle ereaders don't have LCD screens or powerful internal components, they're a lot cheaper than tablets and phones. As an added bonus, the battery is going to last you a lot longer too.