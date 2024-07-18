The new Deadpool Xbox controller has a unique, cheeky new feature

Quick Summary Xbox has made a super-limited Deadpool controller and console to give away. The controller features a surprise on its rear, which fans will love.

Xbox is keeping to its now long-established tradition of making limited-edition controllers to celebrate game and movie releases, this time with a Marvel collaboration to mark Deadpool & Wolverine hitting cinemas this month.

From the front, you could be forgiven for thinking it's a fairly calm and normal-looking controller, too, with some obvious Deadpool touches including its texture, some straps and his telltale badge. But turn the controller around and you'll get a cheeky and unique surprise.

The Cheeky Controller Designed by Deadpool - YouTube Watch On

That's right – this controller has a rear end and a sizeable one at that. After all, of any Marvel hero or antihero, Deadpool was always going to be the one to subvert expectations and make something more than a little weird to look at.

As is fairly typical for these limited editions, Xbox is giving two of the controllers away along with a custom Xbox Series X console via a sweepstake on its X page – and you have to like the post and follow its page to enter yourself to win.

Make his finest asset yoursFollow & Repost with #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console & 2 Cheeky Controllers designed by Deadpool.‌Ages 18+. Ends 8/11/24. Rules: https://t.co/G41n6ykYIU@Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine, in… pic.twitter.com/hSHZiA3EPbJuly 17, 2024

That console is pretty fun to look at, too, featuring two foam replicas of Deadpool's Katanas crossed behind it, although there's no doubt it's far from practical. This isn't the limit of the partnership, either.

On 22 July, Xbox says that the first 1,000 people to order an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core from the Microsoft store will get a Deadpool freebie thrown in, in the form of a Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder by EXG Pro.

That'll only happen for customers in the US and Canada though, whereas the main sweepstake is open to most of the world.

So, if you watched that teaser trailer and thought a controller with butt cheeks might just be the funniest thing you've seen in a while, there's no harm in getting your sweepstake entry registered while you can.

This all might divert some attention away from what's been a fairly messy month for Xbox, centring on the fact that it's restructured Xbox Game Pass in a way that will make it more expensive for many people to get access to Day One games as they release.