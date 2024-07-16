Forget Prime Day – the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon is cheaper and in stock elsewhere

As any Lego enthusiast will tell you, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series is one of the most desirable sets around. However, considering it is usually £734.99, that could put it out of reach for many.

However, Amazon slashed the price as part of this summer's Prime Day sales – knocking almost £150 off the RRP. The only issue is that it has now seemingly sold out.

Never fear though, we've found it on sale elsewhere, with an even bigger discount. UK retailer Zavvi has stock and is selling the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series for just £579.99 – £155 off the usual price.

Be quick though, it's bound to sell out too.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series set: was £734.99, now £579.99 at Zavvi

An awesome set for any adult builder, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon is a behemoth that includes two crews of minifigs – representing the original trilogy and last few films.

If that deal's still too rich for your tastes, Amazon does still have stock of the 1,351 piece Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon, which is still a superb set.

It also comes with seven minifigures from the different Star Wars movies – Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, R2-D2, Finn, Boolio, and D-O.

Usually £111.99, you can now get it for just £95.19 – that's 15% off.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon (75257): was £111.99, now £95.19 at Amazon

The standard Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set comes with seven minifigs and can be opened to play with them inside the ship.

A final Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon option is available too. The adult collectible 75375 set is similar to the Lego Star Wars helmets range, so is smaller and designed to be displayed after the build.

It too is available as a Prime Day deal, now priced at £56.98 – a 24% drop on its usual £74.99 ticket.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary Set: was £74.99, now £56.98 at Amazon

This set is for display and comes on its own plinth when built. You get 921 pieces, so it's a great little project for adults on a Sunday afternoon.

Why buy the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series set?

The Collector Series Millennium Falcon is a mammoth build that will take a fair while to complete. It comprises 7,541 pieces and comes with two complete crews, with the likes of Han Solo and Chewbacca joined by Finn and Rey from the more recent movies.

Once constructed, the Millennium Falcon has removable hull pieces so you can see inside at the intricate detail, and its replica scale means the crew can even fit inside the cockpit.

It really is a rather special Lego set that you'll covet for years (I know I would).