Forget Netflix, Samsung TVs get this 93% Rotten Tomatoes-rated comedy for free!

Schitt's Creek is an all-time favourite and Samsung TV Plus, free on Samsung Smart TVs (2016 and newer) gets it for free!

Schitt's Creek still from comedy series
(Image credit: CBC Television)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Ahead of the August bank holiday – where in the UK it's destined to rain for at least one of the long weekend's days – you might be pondering which movies and shows you should be watching from the best streaming services. There's a bunch, too, from the best for dog lovers, to a Netflix hidden gem, or this hilarious comedy series with a 93% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

I'm talking, as you might have guessed from the cheeky picture, about Schitt's Creek, the six-season strong comedy series that actually ended a few years back, after its 2015 to 2020 run. If you've never heard of it, you're in for a laugh-out-loud treat. Even if you're a fan, now's a great time to watch it again – especially if you have one of the best Samsung TVs

Yes, Schitt's Creek is on Netflix in its entirety, or you can purchase series on Apple TV+, but you don't necessarily need to be paying for any actual streaming service, because Samsung Smart TVs released from 2016 and beyond come with a streaming service all of their own – and it's called Samsung TV Plus.

Image 1 of 6
Schitt's Creek still from comedy series
(Image credit: CBC Television)

Samsung actually added Schitt's Creek to Samsung TV Plus back on 12 July, but it was only in an August news bulletin that I caught sight of the series having been added. Fans can tune in every weekday from 18:30-20:00 for the 'live' showings, or simply select from the season list to watch any of the 80 episodes on-demand and on your time!

The free streaming service, which is also available on Samsung phones (Android 8 and above) doesn't require a login, have a subscription cost, require any card verification, or have any other catch. So it's a win-win to save yourself some of those streaming dollars. Especially if you've cancelled Netflix, or have switched over to Amazon Prime as your current flavour of the month already anyway.

I remember first watching Schitt's Creek and taking a little bit of time to get into the groove. But it didn't take long before I was absolutely blasting through the seasons at pace. One, because the episodes are short and snappy. Two, because it's genuinely funny and you begin to get the characters. Three, it's just so well written and cast. 

The show's creators, father-and-son team Eugene and Daniel Levy, who play father-and-son in the show as Jonny and David Rose respectively, play alongside Catherine O'Hara and Annie Levy as mother-daughter duo Moira and Alexis Rose. They were once rich, but have been cast out, and end up living in a Motel in an outback town, bringing their privilege and confusion at the world along with them to hilarious effect. Don't miss it!

CATEGORIES
Streaming
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest