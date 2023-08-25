Forget Netflix, Samsung TVs get this 93% Rotten Tomatoes-rated comedy for free!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ahead of the August bank holiday – where in the UK it's destined to rain for at least one of the long weekend's days – you might be pondering which movies and shows you should be watching from the best streaming services. There's a bunch, too, from the best for dog lovers, to a Netflix hidden gem, or this hilarious comedy series with a 93% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

I'm talking, as you might have guessed from the cheeky picture, about Schitt's Creek, the six-season strong comedy series that actually ended a few years back, after its 2015 to 2020 run. If you've never heard of it, you're in for a laugh-out-loud treat. Even if you're a fan, now's a great time to watch it again – especially if you have one of the best Samsung TVs.

Yes, Schitt's Creek is on Netflix in its entirety, or you can purchase series on Apple TV+, but you don't necessarily need to be paying for any actual streaming service, because Samsung Smart TVs released from 2016 and beyond come with a streaming service all of their own – and it's called Samsung TV Plus.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: CBC Television) (Image credit: CBC Television) (Image credit: CBC Television) (Image credit: CBC Television) (Image credit: CBC Television) (Image credit: CBC Television)

Samsung actually added Schitt's Creek to Samsung TV Plus back on 12 July, but it was only in an August news bulletin that I caught sight of the series having been added. Fans can tune in every weekday from 18:30-20:00 for the 'live' showings, or simply select from the season list to watch any of the 80 episodes on-demand and on your time!

The free streaming service, which is also available on Samsung phones (Android 8 and above) doesn't require a login, have a subscription cost, require any card verification, or have any other catch. So it's a win-win to save yourself some of those streaming dollars. Especially if you've cancelled Netflix, or have switched over to Amazon Prime as your current flavour of the month already anyway.

I remember first watching Schitt's Creek and taking a little bit of time to get into the groove. But it didn't take long before I was absolutely blasting through the seasons at pace. One, because the episodes are short and snappy. Two, because it's genuinely funny and you begin to get the characters. Three, it's just so well written and cast.

The show's creators, father-and-son team Eugene and Daniel Levy, who play father-and-son in the show as Jonny and David Rose respectively, play alongside Catherine O'Hara and Annie Levy as mother-daughter duo Moira and Alexis Rose. They were once rich, but have been cast out, and end up living in a Motel in an outback town, bringing their privilege and confusion at the world along with them to hilarious effect. Don't miss it!