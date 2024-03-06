Forget John Wick 5, a new TV spinoff is coming – but will it stream on Prime Video or Netflix?

While there has already been one TV series set in the world of John Wick, The Continental divided opinion. It scored 78% on Rotten Tomatoes by fans, but an average of just 63% by critics.

Now there is to be another and it could well smash those scores.

That's because an actual John Wick TV series has been confirmed by the an executive of Lionsgate, the studio behind the films.

Its vice chairman Michael Burns revealed that a television debut is in the pipeline, along with a previously-announced animated Twilight series: "I think we'll take one of our great action franchises starring Keanu Reeves. I think it'll be a television series," he said during a recent media conference (as reported by Deadline).

Little else is known about the show at present, but we're certainly hoping that they manage to convince Keanu Reeves to reprise the lead role for the show. He's already likely to return for a fifth movie outing, with John Wick 5 confirmed to be "in development".

What streaming service will show the John Wick TV series?

Another big question hangs over the eventual home for a new spinoff series – which streaming service will get it?

Both Peacock and Amazon Prime Video secured the streaming rights to The Continental, with its three episodes appearing on each platform in the US and elsewhere respectively.

However, Burns revealed that the existing deal was only for the short-term – meaning any further series will be up for separate tender: "We ended up making a very relatively short-term deal on that show with Peacock and Amazon," he said.

It certainly won't be heading to Lionsgate's own streaming service, Lionsgate+. Previously known as Starzplay, it was shut down in the UK last week (29 February). However, some of the series hosted on the platform will continue on Prime Video for the time being.

That's a further clue that a future deal with Amazon for the continuing adventures of John Wick could be the most likely outcome.

Or perhaps we could see a major shift in strategy, with Netflix or even Apple TV+ securing the rights. We'll only know for sure when more is revealed about the TV show in the coming months.

Either way, these are exciting times for fans of one of the best action franchises in recent memory.