Forget Black Friday, here's the cheapest GoPro Hero7 Black deal EVER

Here's a lovely little GoPro deal for you ahead of the Black Friday sales. The GoPro Hero7 Black – that's the middle GoPro in the current range of GoPro's action cameras – is currently on sale at John Lewis for just £287.29. That's the best price we've EVER seen for this top-notch action camera.

The Hero7 lineup of GoPro action cameras was released in September 2018 and consisted of the top-end Hero7 Black, the mid-range Hero7 Silver, and the cheapest entry level model the Hero7 White. In September 2019, the Hero8 Black was released at which point the Hero7 White was dropped and the new range became the Hero8 Black, the Hero7 Black and the Hero7 Silver.

The Hero7 Black shoots 4K video at 60fps or 12MP stills and features GoPro’s HyperSmooth tech – exclusive to the Black model – to stabilise your images. The camera also brings improved three-mic audio capture, voice control, an intuitive user-interface and 2-inch touchscreen, resulting in a supremely versatile action cam to capture your next epic adventure.

We gave the Hero7 a full five stars in our GoPro Hero7 Black review, so it's safe to say we really like it. The best price right now – and we have no idea how long it will stay this cheap, so you might want to hurry – is below.

GoPro Hero7 Black | RRP: £319.99 | Now £287.29 | Save £32.70 at John Lewis

Get the GoPro Hero7 Black from John Lewis at the cheapest price we've ever seen it. Your £287 gets you a fantastic action camera which shoots video in 4K Ultra HD at 60 FPS, stills at 12MP, and offers Wi-Fi and GPS. A two-year guarantee is included.View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Black | RRP: £319.99 | Now £289.99 | Save £30 at Very

If you'd rather order the GoPro Hero7 Black from Very.co.uk then you'll get it here for £289.99, while you can also claim 10% back if you enter PEHFH at the checkout to order on six months Buy Now Pay Later. Offer ends 14 November 2019View Deal

GoPro Hero7 White | Lowest price ever: £149.99 at Argos

Now that the Hero7 White has been discontinued by GoPro, retailers are clearing stock at bargain prices, so if you want what was the entry level model just a year ago for £30 less than it's original RRP then this is the deal for you. It shoots in Full HD Video. takes 10MP Photos with burst mode and is waterproof up to 10m. A great introduction to GoPro action cams.View Deal

