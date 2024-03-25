Forget Amazon's Spring Sale – I'm shopping these cheap Peloton deals instead

The Amazon Spring Sale may still be on, but I've spotted a sale on Peloton that you can't bypass, at least not if you're looking to upgrade your home gym.

Right now Peloton has a sale on with up to £400 off some of its top bits of home gym equipment (and package products) so if you've been keen to get your hands on one of the top treadmills or best exercise bikes at a reduced price, now's the time.

During my role as Active Writer I've been lucky enough to test a fair few Peloton products, as well as during my time spent in the gym (basically any time I'm not working). Here are the deals I’d recommend in the sale as well as the top three items I’d be buying.

Take me to the Peloton sale

Peloton+ Bike Starter Package: <a href="https://www.onepeloton.co.uk/shop/bike-plus/bike-plus-starter-package-uk" data-link-merchant="onepeloton.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £2185 , now £1885 Save £300 - The Peloton+ Bike is one of the best-in-class exercise bikes on the market (it's also won one of our prestigious T3 Awards) with a beautiful design and super premium construction. This package also kits you out with a pair of dumbbells, a water bottle, cycling shoes and bike mat, so that you can swivel the screen and take part in other instructor-led workouts beyond your spin class.

Tread Ultimate Package: <a href="https://www.onepeloton.co.uk/shop/tread/tread-ultimate-package-uk" data-link-merchant="onepeloton.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £3750 , now £3305 Save £400 - Peloton's treadmill may not be cheap, but it's a swish-looking piece of kit that comes with a mix of informative trainers, off-the-machine strength classes and handy stretching techniques. It has a max speed of 20 km/h (12.5mph) and can go up to a 12.5%, so it provides a decent workout for those experienced and new to running. This package also comes equipped with four sets of dumbbells, a workout mat and water bottle, so you can work on your aerobic and anaerobic fitness.