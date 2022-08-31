Footage from drone flown 400 metres over Mount Everest blows everyone's minds

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Stunning drone footage from the very roof of the world has been captured by a Chinese team of photographers and mountaineers using a DJI Mavic 3 drone, which was launched from the top of Mount Everest and flown up to an altitude of 9232.88 metres.

The mind-blowing vision was filmed by Chinese vision company 8KRAW (opens in new tab) using a DJI Mavic 3, a high-performance drone known for its capabilities in extremely technical and challenging conditions such as those encountered at high altitudes, and a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera.

The release of the film, simply titled Flying over Everest and jointly produced by DJI and 8KRAW, is the culmination of several years’ work on the world’s mightiest mountain. Check out the footage here:

The team reached the summit of Everest on 27 May and the video, which was released this week, shows mountaineers approaching the highest point on planet Earth in fantastic conditions, before the pilot sends the DJI Mavic 3 soaring right over the 8,848.86-metre peak until it reaches an altitude of more than 9km above sea-level. Viewers are then treated to a panoramic tour of the surrounding Himalayan mountain range set against the backdrop of a bright blue sky.

On Instagram, top British mountaineer Kenton Cool (opens in new tab) (who has summited Everest 16 times) described the video as: ‘The best footage I’ve ever seen of Everest and surrounding area….simply unreal!!!’

The lightweight build and folding design of the DJI Mavic 3 made it the best drone to be taken up onto the roof of the world, and the quality of the material captured on the professional-grade 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera makes this video totally unprecedented.

“8KRAW continues to pursue the ultimate image,” company founder Wang Yuanzong told drone news channel sUAS (opens in new tab), explaining that the company had begun shooting on Mount Everest in 2019. “As early as three years ago, we began to try aerial photography of Mount Everest. It was the team’s long-cherished wish to fly a drone at the top and complete the leap shooting. The light and reliable Mavic 3 with the ultimate image and the warm weather conditions on the summit day finally came true, and I am very grateful to Mount Everest for accepting us and allowing us to see it from a new perspective.”