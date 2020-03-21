Flash iPhone 11 deal: get 120GB data for £34 per month with NO upfront costs

You might have seen the brand new iPhone 11 and assumed it was way out of your budget and perhaps usually you'd be right, but not today: MobilePhonesDirect is offering a flash sale on a brand new iPhone 11 64GB with 120GB, up from the usual 60GB, for just £34 per month on O2 with cash back and no upfront costs.

Finding a deal that's this good on a brand new iPhone 11 is pretty rare so make sure you don't miss out. Alongside the huge amount of data, you also get unlimited texts and calls, as well as access to all of the usual O2 perks, like their Priority passes for events and super fast Wi-Fi on the London Underground.

One thing we should note: this deal works because MobilePhonesDirect is providing cash back, available each month, which takes the price down from £47 per month to just £34 per month. It's a bit more hassle but well worth doing because it makes the iPhone 11 so cheap, especially given the oodles of data on offer.

In our iPhone 11 review, we found that it was basically the perfect smartphone: amazing screen, fast, out-of-this-world camera system, loads of apps, and great battery life. If you want a phone that will last you for a long time, this is the iPhone for you. We actually recommend this to most people over the bigger and more expensive save iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB, Black) | O2 | 120GB data (usually 60GB) | Unlimited calls and texts | One year of Apple TV+ | £34 per month with cash back (usually £47) | £0 upfront | 24 month contract | Available now

The iPhone 11 is the ideal phone for anyone who wants a smartphone that will last a long time without starting to feel old and for just £34 per month, with £0 upfront, this won't be a chore to keep around. View Deal

So, if you've had your eye on a brand new iPhone for a while but haven't wanted to commit to a £40 per month or more contract, look no further than this fantastic flash deal provided by MobilePhonesDirect.