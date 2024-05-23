Five-star Sony headphones are currently over £100 off at Amazon

Is there any piece of tech which can transform your daily life quite a great pair of headphones? Biased though I may be, I really don't think there is.

Whether it's turning your morning commute into a moment of tranquility, or listening to your favourite album with never-before-heard levels of detail, the right pair can really make a difference.

Right now, one of our favourites is on sale at Amazon. You can snag a pair of the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones with a 28% price drop!

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones: was £379, now £272.99 at Amazon

Save over £100 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at Amazon. These five-star cans are some of the best on the market. Users can enjoy great sound, a top app and a sleek, modern design – and all for less!

When we tested these headphones, our reviewer gave them a five-star verdict. Impressed by the balanced sound profile, the staggering noise cancellation and the various control options, the XM5's strolled through testing.

You'll also enjoy one of the best apps on the market. The Sony Headphones app is renowned across the industry for being easy-to-use and packed with features.

Inside the cans themselves, you'll find a specially designed 30mm driver. That makes use of materials like carbon fibre, which helps to improve high frequency sensitivity. It also helps to keep things lightweight – perfect for if you're looking to wear them for extended periods of time.

You'll find four microphones around the device, specifically designed to pick up your voice. Improvements in the signal-to-noise ratio allow your voice to be isolated, even in busy sonic environments.

Plus, with DSEE Extreme capabilities, these headphones can upscale compressed audio formats in real time. That's a great thing for audiophiles, who can enjoy top quality audio even when the source doesn't offer it.

These headphones have always been pretty good value. They certainly weren't ever cheap but expecting some of the best audio quality on the market for that price is unlikely. Still, with a £100 price slash, these are unquestionably a great buy.